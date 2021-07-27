Tucson teen wrestler Audrey Jimenez wins second international medal

Sunnyside High School wrestler Audrey Jimenez is now a two-time international medalist after bringing home the women's freestyle bronze in last week's Cadet World Championships.

Jimenez's medal also helped Team USA bring home its first-ever team title in the event, which took place in Budapest, Hungary from July 19-25.

Jimenez previously earned a U15 gold medal in the 2019 Pan Am Games in Panama, and was an undefeated state champion earlier this year.

Jimenez, 15, just completed her freshman year at Sunnyside High School, netting a 4.0 GPA. She's been training with the Sunnyside Wrestling Academy for several years.

Jimenez netted three-straight 10-0 technical foul wins early last week, wrestling in the 108-pouns weight class. She beat India's Neha Chougale and then Kazakhstan’s Laura Ganikyzy, a 2019 Cadet World seventh-place finisher. For her third win, she took down Austria's Sarah Lins, before facing two-time Cadet European medalist Svenja Jungo in the semifinals.

Jimenez lost by points in an 8-6 match against Jungo in Wednesday's seminfinals, but came back strong Thursday to beat Romania's Delia Voiculescu with a 10-0 victory by technical foul.