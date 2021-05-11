Tucson track and field athletes made big strides in the last year; they're excited for state meet

"I really didn't have a lot of jumping prior to that meet," Mikinski said.

Mikinski went onto achieve personal records in all her events this year, and hopes to capitalize on that success at state. She said she's feeling optimistic that she'll do well in her events — the 100-meter hurdles, high jump and long jump.

"May 14th is my birthday and it would be a great birthday present to win the high jump, and even better for my team to capture the state championship," Mikinski said. "Our team has worked very hard this year and it would be great for us to win a team state title."

'I just want to race'

Palo Verde senior Abraham Valenzuela, Arizona’s reigning Division III champion in the 3,200 meters and the fastest returner in the 1,600 meters, said Tuesday he's excited to defend his title, and hoping to earn another one in a new event.

"The last couple of weeks I've been training really hard," Valenzuela, 18, said.

Valenzuela has a few new goals heading into his final high school meet.

"We're going to try to make a new PR this season," he said. "Do our best to break the time."