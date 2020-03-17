You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Tucsonan Blake Martinez agrees to 3-year deal with New York Giants

Tucsonan Blake Martinez agrees to 3-year deal with New York Giants

Packers Lions Football

Canyon del Oro’s Blake Martinez was drafted in the fourth round out of Stanford and is now the NFL’s No. 2 tackler.

 Duane Burleson / The Associated Press

After four seasons with the Green Bay Packers, linebacker Blake Martinez agreed to a three-year contract with the New York Giants. 

The Tucson native and Canyon del Oro High School product would still have to pass a physical test and a deal won't be in place until the NFL free agency period begins at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. 

For Martinez, the Giants will become the second team he will play for since he was fourth-round (161) draft pick by the Packers in 2016 following a successful career at Stanford. 

In four seasons with the Packers, The 6-foot-2-inch, 237-pound Martinez started 57 of 61 games at middle linebacker and recorded 512 tackles, including 29 stops for loss. He led Green Bay in tackles over the last three seasons and finished the 2019-20 as the NFL's second-leading tackler with 155. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News