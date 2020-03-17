Tucsonan Blake Martinez agrees to 3-year deal with New York Giants

After four seasons with the Green Bay Packers, linebacker Blake Martinez agreed to a three-year contract with the New York Giants.

Reports: Giants agree to terms with LB Blake MartinezRead more ⤵️ — New York Giants (@Giants) March 17, 2020

The Tucson native and Canyon del Oro High School product would still have to pass a physical test and a deal won't be in place until the NFL free agency period begins at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

For Martinez, the Giants will become the second team he will play for since he was fourth-round (161) draft pick by the Packers in 2016 following a successful career at Stanford.

In four seasons with the Packers, The 6-foot-2-inch, 237-pound Martinez started 57 of 61 games at middle linebacker and recorded 512 tackles, including 29 stops for loss. He led Green Bay in tackles over the last three seasons and finished the 2019-20 as the NFL's second-leading tackler with 155.

