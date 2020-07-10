Tucson's high school football teams will start season in September under AIA's new return-to-play plan

Tucson's high school football teams will open their seasons the second week of September under a plan recommended by the Arizona Interscholastic Association's executive board earlier this week and announced Friday.
The AIA's plan, a response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, recommends that football games start the week of Sept. 7 — giving teams a likely opening night of Friday, Sept. 11. The plan applies to teams from Class 2A-6A, which includes all programs in Tucson. The AIA said teams could play "an 8-10 game schedule" by starting that week, though it noted that the current playoff structure may need to be adjusted. Class 1A schools are currently looking at modifications, the AIA said; the state's smallest classification includes Southern Arizona's San Manuel, Winkelman Hayden and others.
The AIA's plan is based on an Aug. 17 re-start of classes and practices. A news release from the association noted that "any and all plans can change if the timeline shifts."
The high school football season was initially supposed to kick off Aug. 21. Last month, the AIA announced that it would be delayed.
The Arizona Department of Health Services is in favor of the AIA's return-to-play protocols, with the association saying it aligns with the health department's guidelines. The AIA will waive all fees and penalties for schools that opt not to play fall sports.
The AIA addressed other on topics on Friday, including:
Other fall sports: The AIA said other fall sports can be adjusted slightly to "possibly ensure" complete regular seasons. It recommended that golf start the week of Aug. 24, badminton start Aug. 31 and all other sports — football, cross country, small-school soccer, swimming and diving and girls volleyball — begin the week of Sept. 7.
Finishing the fall seasons: The AIA's proposed plan includes finishing all fall seasons "on time and in full with modifications," noting that conferences will need to determine who makes the state playoffs.
Tournaments: Regular-season invitationals and tournaments may have to be either limited or canceled, the AIA said.
Online classes: All schools must operate under the AIA's summer rules until Aug. 17, even though many are scheduled to start classes before the governor's recommended start date.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!