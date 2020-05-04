Tucson's Nadi Carey, Robbie Rodriguez set to appear on Season 2 of Titan Games

Need a new television show to watch during quarantine?

On May 25, Season Two of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's new athletic competition television show, "Titan Games," will air on NBC, and Tucson natives Nadi Carey and Robbie Rodriguez will compete against professional athletes as well as other top amateur athletes who were selected.

Carey, who led Canyon del Oro High School to a Class 4A state championship and Pima College to the NJCAA championship game, is currently an NCAA basketball official and firefighter at Golder Ranch Fire Department in Tucson. Carey is also the sister of former Arizona Wildcats All-American and NFL running back Ka'Deem Carey, who helped their mother, Tisha Carey, open up "Mama Carey's Kitchen," a soul food restaurant in Tucson.

Rodriguez, a Mountain View high School grad, currently works as a nurse in Miami.

Nadi and Rodriguez will be two of 36 amateur athletes from across the U.S. competing against each other and pro athletes in a number of obstacle courses and challenges inspired by The Rock himself. The occupations of the contestants include middle school social studies teacher, Cirque Du Soleil performer, security officer, winemaker and strength coach, among others. The group of contestants will be divided into three groups: East, West and Central.