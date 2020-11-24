TUSD, other Pima County public school districts cancel high school football seasons

"I think getting rid of sports, especially football, is the easy choice and an obvious one but that doesn’t mean it’s the right one ... I know the kids in my program are doing everything they can to stay safe and be allowed to play, and then the season is taken from them anyway," said Noble. "What is their motivation to follow protocols and do the right things now?

"People that aren’t involved in the sport themselves and aren’t with the kids are making the decisions that affect the kids. They don’t have to deal with the outcomes. I had to break the hearts of 100 kids today. I had to tell 16 seniors they played their last snap last night. Despite their best efforts and doing everything they could, they just had something taken from them. How do you expect them to deal with that when they see others able to keep playing in Phoenix or even some schools in Tucson? I don’t know how to tell them to be OK with that."