TUSD says high school football games will be played without spectators in 2020

Southern Arizona will have a condensed high school football schedule this season, and Tucson Unified School District confirmed with the Star on Thursday that it will not allow spectators to attend games this season.

Unlike other school districts in Southern Arizona, such as Vail, Sahuarita and Amphitheater, which have all allowed limited and socially distanced fans, TUSD will not permit family members or friends of players or coaches into games this season.

The TUSD's decision to have empty football stadiums this season will be effective at Tucson High, Rincon/University, Santa Rita, Sabino, Sahuaro, Pueblo, Palo Verde, Cholla and Catalina.

Most Tucson-area teams will play their season openers this Friday at 7 p.m.

