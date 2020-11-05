 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TUSD says high school football games will be played without spectators in 2020

TUSD says high school football games will be played without spectators in 2020

Sahuaro's student section tosses talcum powder in the air to celebrate the kick-off against arch-rival Sabino at Sahuaro High School, Tucson, Ariz., September 6, 2019.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Southern Arizona will have a condensed high school football schedule this season, and Tucson Unified School District confirmed with the Star on Thursday that it will not allow spectators to attend games this season. 

Unlike other school districts in Southern Arizona, such as Vail, Sahuarita and Amphitheater, which have all allowed limited and socially distanced fans, TUSD will not permit family members or friends of players or coaches into games this season. 

The TUSD's decision to have empty football stadiums this season will be effective at Tucson High, Rincon/University, Santa Rita, Sabino, Sahuaro, Pueblo, Palo Verde, Cholla and Catalina. 

Most Tucson-area teams will play their season openers this Friday at 7 p.m.

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Top 10 Southern Arizona high school football players in 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News