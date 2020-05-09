UFC 249: Tucson's Dominick Cruz, Safford native Justin Gaethje set for title bouts

It's fight night! UFC 249 is set for Saturday night, and two Arizona natives are on the main card: Tucson's Dominick Cruz and Safford's Justin Gaethje.

Cruz (22-2), "The Dominator," who last fought in 2016, will look to recapture the bantamweight title from Henry Cejudo (15-2), a Phoenix-based fighter.

UFC 249 was originally scheduled for April 18 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. But due to the global COVID-19 pandemic that temporarily shut down UFC, president Dana White moved the event to VyStar Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Cejudo was initially scheduled to fight Jose Aldo, but Brazil's travel restrictions prevented Aldo from leaving the country.

Considering tonight's fights will be the first live sporting event in the U.S. since the coronavirus halted professional and collegiate sports, the UFC is making the event private to fighters and coaches, which all performed COVID-19 testing leading up to the event. Ronaldo Souza was pulled from his bout with Uriah Hall in UFC 249 after testing positive for COVID-19.