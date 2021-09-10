Unstoppable Kiko Trejo scores five touchdowns as Amphi rolls past Sahuarita

If Amphitheater’s Friedli Field was a stage, then the Panthers’ 42-27 win over Sahuarita on Friday night was the Kiko Trejo Show.

Amphi’s star two-way player was a do-it-all standout for the Panthers, rushing for 181 yards on nine carries and scoring five total touchdowns.

“Today was beautiful, man,” said Trejo. “We all played hard, worked hard and did our jobs.”

Just minutes into the first quarter, Trejo ran 38 yards for Amphi’s first touchdown of the game to make it 7-0. Trejo also capped off the second offensive possession of the night with a 4-yard touchdown to extend Amphi’s lead to 14-0, after returning a punt 35 yards inside Sahuarita territory.

“Our offensive line was picking up every stunt and every blitz they had, and Kiko was running hard,” said Amphi coach Jorge Mendivil.

The Kiko Show continued on defense, with Trejo intercepting Sahuarita quarterback Alex Valdez for a 45-yard pick-six, giving Amphi a 21-0 lead going into the second quarter.

“I saw the ball was getting overthrown a little bit, then I saw the ball get tipped, I caught it and then I took off,” he said.