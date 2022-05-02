Walden Grove advances in baseball playoffs, earns matchup with Salpointe Catholic in quarterfinals

Top-seeded Nogales advanced in the Class 5A state playoff on a Monday night chock full of Southern Arizona baseball games.

The Apaches beat No. 9 Scottsdale Desert Mountain 5-1, advancing in the winner’s bracket of the tournament.

Catalina Foothills wasn’t as fortunate; the 11th-seeded Falcons fell 3-1 to No. 3 Buckeye Verrado. Foothills will play at No. 2 Scottsdale Horizon on Thursday, with the loser eliminated.

Fourth-seeded Canyon del Oro advanced in the Class 4A baseball bracket, beating No. 5 Gilbert Mesquite 2-1. Up next: A showdown with top-seeded San Tan Valley Poston Butte on Wednesday night at Tempe Diablo Stadium. The winner will advance to the 4A state semifinals, with the losers falling into the loser’s bracket.

Second-seeded Walden Grove earned a 4-2 win over seventh-seeded Sahuarita, earning a quarterfinal matchup against No .3 Salpointe Catholic on Thursday. The Lancers used a walk-off walk to top Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep 7-6.

Here’s a look at what’s on tap Tuesday:

TUESDAY

Baseball

Class 6A state playoffs, loser’s bracket (double-elimination bracket)

No. 16 San Luis at No. 9 Tucson High, 4 p.m.

Class 3A state playoffs, first round (single-elimination bracket)

No. 12 Tanque Verde at No. 4 Pusch Ridge Christian, 4 p.m.

No. 10 Sabino at No. 7 Mesa Eastmark, 4 p.m.

Class 2A state play-in game

No. 20 St. Augustine Catholic vs. No. 13 Glendale Prep at Phoenix Thunderbird, 5 p.m.

Softball

Class 5A state playoffs, second round (double-elimination bracket)

No. 9 Sunnyside at No. 1 Surprise Willow Canyon, 4 p.m.

No. 6 Cave Creek Cactus Shadows at No. 3 Catalina Foothills, 5 p.m.

Class 4A state playoffs, second round (double-elimination bracket)

No. 8 Prescott Valley Bradshaw Mountain at No. 1 Salpointe Catholic, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Sahuarita at No. 3 Canyon del Oro, 4 p.m.

Class 3A state playoffs, first round (single-elimination bracket)

No. 16 Yuma Catholic at No. 1 Sabino, 4 p.m.

No. 12 AZ College Prep at No. 5 Empire, 4 p.m.

No. 14 Tanque Verde at No. 3 Page, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis

Division I team quarterfinals

No. 10 Rincon/University at No. 1 Phoenix Xavier College Prep, 3 p.m.

Division II team quarterfinals

No. 8 Lake Havasu at No. 1 Catalina Foothills, 3 p.m.

No. 10 Nogales vs. No. 2 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep at Scottsdale Ranch Park, 3 p.m.

Division III team quarterfinals

No. 8 Chandler Prep vs. No. 1 Pusch Ridge Christian at Hilton El Conquistador, 3 p.m.

