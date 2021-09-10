Walden Grove stuffs Catalina Foothills on late 2-point try to escape with win

Offsides was called on a critical extra point, and first-year Catalina Foothills coach Daniel Sainz saw an opportunity to send a message to his young team.
Instead, the Walden Grove defense made its own statement.
Fresh off a disappointing loss to Pusch Ridge Christian Academy, the Red Wolves (1-1) stopped tailback Xavier Ramirez just short of the goal line on the 2-point attempt to prevail 28-27 over Foothills (0-2). As Walden Grove ran down the final 1:28 after recovering an onside kick, it became obvious how much the team needed this moment after going a combined 12-3 the last seasons.
“Words can’t describe how important this win was for us,” Walden Grove senior tight end Duncan Hoover said. “We came back from a defeating loss — we all thought we were going to win against Pusch Ridge — and we came back and won this game. I think it’s going to boost us for the rest of this season. I think we’re going to do great things.”
Hoover lit the spark, scoring three touchdowns while catching five passes for 127 yards. He showed his speed on the first score, a 67-yard scamper across the middle of the field. Then, with 13 seconds left in the half he struck again, tying the game at 14 with a 20-yard touchdown.
He simply used his size and strength for the final touchdown, a leaping grab over a defender which gave Walden Grove a 28-14 lead with 7:38 left.
“He played like the player that he is tonight,” Walden Grove coach Corey Noble said. “I expect to see a lot more from him. He’s one of our captains, our leaders, and there’s a reason why.”
Still, between Hoover’s explosive plays, someone had to keep the chains moving.
That responsibility fell to running back Matthew Enriquez, who delivered punishing blows to any defender that stood in his way. He racked up 144 yards on just 13 carries.
But the Falcons didn’t go away quietly. Quarterback Connor Smith shrugged off a slow start to complete seven of his final 10 passes, including a 7-yard dart to Luis Perez. Using all of his 6-foot-2 frame, Perez stretched the ball over the pylon to make it a one-point game with 1:28 remaining.
Foothills nailed the extra point to tie it, but Walden Grove was offsides. That’s when Sainz made his choice, taking a timeout to go over the 2-point conversion plan.
“It was a pressure-packed game, with high-pressure situations over and over again,” Noble said. “It was a little too close for comfort. Our red-zone defense performed well down there. I told the D-line they’ve got to play every snap like it’s a fourth-and-goal because they really came out then.”