Walden Grove stuffs Catalina Foothills on late 2-point try to escape with win

Offsides was called on a critical extra point, and first-year Catalina Foothills coach Daniel Sainz saw an opportunity to send a message to his young team.

Instead, the Walden Grove defense made its own statement.

Fresh off a disappointing loss to Pusch Ridge Christian Academy, the Red Wolves (1-1) stopped tailback Xavier Ramirez just short of the goal line on the 2-point attempt to prevail 28-27 over Foothills (0-2). As Walden Grove ran down the final 1:28 after recovering an onside kick, it became obvious how much the team needed this moment after going a combined 12-3 the last seasons.

“Words can’t describe how important this win was for us,” Walden Grove senior tight end Duncan Hoover said. “We came back from a defeating loss — we all thought we were going to win against Pusch Ridge — and we came back and won this game. I think it’s going to boost us for the rest of this season. I think we’re going to do great things.”

Hoover lit the spark, scoring three touchdowns while catching five passes for 127 yards. He showed his speed on the first score, a 67-yard scamper across the middle of the field. Then, with 13 seconds left in the half he struck again, tying the game at 14 with a 20-yard touchdown.