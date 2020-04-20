Walden Grove's record-breaking high school season among the biggest storylines of 2019

Twins Jordan Lopez and Alex Lopez led the offense, combining for 195.7 all-purpose yards per game. Alex Lopez, the quarterback, threw for 2,337 yards and 25 touchdowns. Brother Jordan led the Red Wolves with 38 catches for 838 yards, adding 12 receiving touchdowns.

Walden Grove went a perfect 5-0 in Gila Region play, earning a No. 5 overall seed in the 4A playoffs and a first-round home playoff game against 12th-seeded Casa Grande.

The Red Wolves led 10-0 in their playoff game before Casa Grande rallied. The visitors stunned Walden Grove 26-19 despite Alex Lopez’s 229 passing yards and 72 rushing yards.

“Our goal was to win a playoff game and to get to the second round,” Corey Noble said. “We had an opportunity to do that and we fell short,” Noble said.”

The Red Wolves leaned on this year’s set of seniors during the breakthrough season, who surpassed expectations. The team’s top passer (Alex Lopez), two leading rushers (Alex Lopez and Sam Martinez), two leading receivers (Jordan Lopez and Hector Najar) and 10 of their 12 leading tacklers were all seniors. Six of them will play some form of college football next year.