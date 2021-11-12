'We took care of business': Ironwood Ridge routs Marana to end regular season

Led by junior Jordan Thomas’ five touchdowns, Ironwood Ridge High School ran into the playoffs in dominant fashion.

No. 15-ranked Ironwood Ridge (6-4) beat No. 14 Marana 69-27 on the road in what was possibly an elimination game before the Class 5A playoffs start next week.

“We did what we needed to do, we took care of business,” said I-Ridge coach James Hardy. “We played four-quarter football: offense, defense and special teams, they did what we asked them to do and that’s the result we got today.”

After falling to 2-4 with a 31-21 loss at Cienega, Ironwood Ridge won four straight games, including the rout of northwest rival Marana (7-3).

“We did great, we came out we knew what was at stake,” Thomas said. “We came and we played how we should be playing all year, so we made a big statement and we just played like we’ve been playing these past couple weeks.”

Thomas rushed for 226 yards on 23 carries, scoring four times on the ground.

“Jordan do what Jordan does,” Hardy said. “Jordan is by far is one of the best running backs, especially in Southern Arizona and he proved that running the ball, catching the ball, returning the ball.