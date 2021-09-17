Will Howell's big night propels Mountain View past Sahuaro

Each time Sahuaro gained some momentum, Mountain View’s defense would force a negative play to steal it back. The best example came in the second quarter, when the Cougars marched to the Mountain Lions’ 15-yard line but a sack by Samuela Hala’ufia pushed them back to a third-and-long, which then resulted in another big loss.

“I really believe in the kids, and I really believe in the staff we have,” Sahuaro coach Scott McKee said. “We just have to learn how to win again. We’re close, and all of a sudden we’ll jump offsides or drop a ball. We just need to make that play that helps carry your momentum through.”

On the other side of the ball, Tariq Booker and Dominic Roebuck starred in Mountain View’s revolving door at running back.

Though neither had a carry in the first quarter, they paired for over 100 yards with Booker tallying 53 on seven carries and Roebuck adding 48 on six. By the time the dust cleared, Mountain View had nine players register a carry. The balance was also true for the passing attack, as Arvayo led the Mountain Lions with 91 receiving yards and five players caught at least three passes.

After a long two weeks following Mountain View’s 13-12 season-opening loss to rival Marana, it was a relief to put together such a strong performance with so many contributors.