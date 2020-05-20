Will Tucson be a landing spot for displaced California high school football players? It's a simple question with a complex answer

Arizona could serve as a landing spot for California high school football players who are looking to improve their recruitment and earn college scholarships, meaning Phoenix and Tucson could see an influx of out-of-state transfers starting this fall.

Salpointe Catholic and other high schools statewide have heard from parents of California athletes about transferring because of the coronavirus. Arizona is reopening faster than California, leading some to speculate that high school football is more likely to be played here starting in August.

Arizona Interscholastic Association assistant executive director Joe Paddock, a longtime coach and administrator in the Amphitheater School District, said the AIA has been contacted by “a couple of different schools with the inquiry: If a student were to transfer from California, what would happen?”

The answer: It depends.

Athletes who move to Arizona alone — to live with a friend or family member, for example — would have to sit out at least half of their games at their new schools, according to AIA rules. Families who relocate together to the state would be able to appeal to the AIA, which would then rule on how many games the athlete would have to miss.