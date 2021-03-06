 Skip to main content
Wrestler Audrey Jimenez wins state wrestling title, makes Sunnyside history
editor's pick alert

Audrey runs the football stands at Sunnyside High School to sweat off weight as she nears the end of a two-day fast on Oct. 8, 2019.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

Sunnyside High School freshman Audrey Jimenez added another major victory to her list of accomplishments Saturday, taking a home a state wrestling title in the 113-pound eight class.

Jimenez, 15, made her five victories over two days look easy, allowing no points in all five matches. She is the first female wrestler from Sunnyside to claim a state crown.

Jimenez pinned each of her first four opponents at state in under two minutes. Her challenger in the final round, Brianna Reyes of Valley Vista High School, proved more difficult, with the bout lasting nearly five minutes.

She went 4-0 during the season, after winning a gold medal in the 2019 U15 Pan American women’s freestyle championships in Panama. Jimenez wrestled a handful of times in 2020 leading up to her gold medal bout in Mesa during USA Wrestling national qualifiers, before the sport was largely shut down due to the pandemic. In January, she traveled to Nebraska to compete in a FloWrestling mega-event, marking her return to competition after nearly a year away.

Contact reporter Caitlin Schmidt at cschmidt@tucson.com or 573-4191


 

