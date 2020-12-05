Yuma Catholic pulls away late in Class 3A state semifinal win over Pusch Ridge Christian

SCOTTSDALE — The penalties, red zone miscues and the explosive Yuma Catholic receiving corps were all just too much for the underdog No. 4 Pusch Ridge Christian.
From the outset, the daunting defensive challenge was made clear. On just the fifth play running back Devon Black got behind the Lions for a 55-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Richard Stallworth. Ultimately, the No. 1 Shamrocks (10-0) scored on six of their eight drives, marching to a 36-20 victory over Pusch Ridge (8-2) in Saturday’s Class 3A state semifinal.
“That performance on defense was not good, and a big part of that was me,” coach Ken Middleton said. “I just couldn’t get a handle on how to get pressure on them, and yet, not give up the big ball. That quarterback is a great player, and they have got a plethora of receivers that just stress your secondary.”
Yet the Lions’ offense nearly matched the Shamrocks blow for blow. In fact, thanks to a lucky bounce on a fumbled fake punt, the Lions trimmed the lead to a field goal with 2:14 remaining in the third quarter. That was courtesy of an Evan-Lovett-fueled 16-play, 70-yard touchdown drive, as Lovett punched in the six-yard score to make it 23-20.
“That was just adrenaline, grit and I just felt the energy of my teammates with me,” Lovett said.
But immediately, the Shamrocks poured cold water on any comeback attempt, as top receiver Austin Rush raced past the Lions and up the left sideline for a 50-yard touchdown grab. Rush finished with eight receptions for 156 yards with two touchdowns.
The Lions own star wide out, Jayden Rittenbach, was held in check, catching just three passes for 48 yards after close to 100 yards in the quarterfinal win over Wickenburg. That forced starting quarterback Hayden Hallett to look elsewhere and for a while, it seemed the strategy could work, as he completed 7-of-13 passes for 88 yards. Combined with a heroic outing from Javier Grajeda, who had 78 yards on 10 carries, Lovett’s bruising runs and a Bryce Jewell’s stunning 79-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to open the second half, it was enough to keep the Lions alive until the final whistle.
That was an accomplishment on its own for a team that went 5-5 last season, missing the playoffs.
“We’ve been preparing for this since January,” Grajeda said. “To come into this game and know we made it this far, it meant the world.”
However, Pusch Ridge had to overcome nine penalties for 79 yards, which contributed to three red-zone field-goal attempts.
When Hallett’s final attempt, from 28 yards while trailing 29-20, slipped wide of the right post with 10:26 left, it was clear the upset wasn’t in the cards. However, the Lions were able to hold their heads high, recognizing their improvement and resiliency to not give up.
“When they scored that big, long touchdown early in the game, I think that set us back a little bit mentally,” Middleton said. “But these kids fought hard.”
Yuma Catholic marches on. The Shamrocks will play No. 2 Snowflake at 6 p.m. next Saturday for the state title.
