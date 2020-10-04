High schools countdown: Sunnyside's Deion Conde given full rein in Year 2

Proof he’s good: What makes Conde a revelation to watch grow into the quarterback position is that he’s been given full command of the Sunnyside offense. During one of the team’s 7-on-7 tournaments in January, he decided what to run on offense.

“I didn’t call a single play that weekend,” Posey said.

Though the Blue Devils went 3-7 in 2019, Posey felt that was largely a byproduct of the team’s youth at other positions, not just quarterback. The offseason hasn’t been anything like Posey expected — the Blue Devils just started practicing in full pads — but the head coach expects a big year from his program.

“We have a good class this year with some dudes that have done a great job so far,” he said.

Posey raved about his quarterback’s work ethic this summer as Conde helped organize player-led workouts while the coaches were prohibited from holding team practices because of COVID-19.

Now that the team is together again, with their quarterback looking confident and energized, Sunnyside should be much improved this fall.

“We're hitting our stride again, I feel really good about our work ethic now.”

He said it: “(Conde) played better than the results showed last year… He was one of our hardest workers in the offseason, really worked on his body and got a lot stronger.” — Posey

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.