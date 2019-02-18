A pair of girls basketball games kick off one of the busiest weekends of the high school sports season.
No. 1 Sabino and No. 5 Tanque Verde will both play Monday at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley with a chance to advance to the Class 3A state tournament's final four.
And that's just the beginning: Tuesday's schedule includes one state championship in soccer and a handful of hoops games. Then there's the two state title games scheduled for Wednesday — one of them, between Salpointe Catholic and Catalina Foothills, will take place at Mountain View High School.
Here's a look at this week's schedule:
MONDAY'S GAMES
Girls basketball
Class 3A state quarterfinals:
No. 4 Holbrook vs. No. 5 Tanque Verde at Findlay Toyota Center, 1 p.m.
No. 1 Sabino vs. No. 8 Chinle at Findlay Toyota Center, 6 pm.
TUESDAY'S GAMES
Boys soccer
Class 4A state final:
No. 1 Salpointe Catholic vs. No. 6 Prescott at Gilbert Williams Field High School, 6:30 p.m.
Boys basketball
Class 3A state quarterfinals:
No. 4 Winslow vs. No. 5 Pusch Ridge Christian at Findlay Toyota Center, 1 p.m.
No. 1 Chinle vs. No. 8 Sabino at Findlay Toyota Center, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY'S GAMES
Boys soccer
Class 5A state final:
No. 1 Sunnyside vs. No. 3 Gilbert Campo Verde at Scottsdale Coronado High Schoo, 5 p.m.
Girls soccer
Class 4A state final:
No. 3 Salpointe Catholic vs. No. 5 Catalina Foothills at Mountain View High School, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Boys basketball
Class 4A state semifinals:
No. 1 Phoenix Shadow Mountain vs. No. 4 Salpointe Catholic at Grand Canyon University Arena, 7:30 p.m.
Class 1A state semifinals:
No. 2 The Gregory School vs. No. 3 Fort Thomas at Findlay Toyota Center, 9 a.m.
Girls basketball
Class 4A state semifinals:
No. 1 Phoenix Shadow Mountain vs. No. 4 Sahuaro at Grand Canyon University Arena, 5:45 p.m.