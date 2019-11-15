QUEEN CREEK — It took a half, but once No. 2-seeded American Leadership Academy made its adjustments, No. 10 Sabino was sunk.
“They are an amazing team. Once they got their momentum, it was hard to get back,” said Sabino quarterback A.J. Skaggs, who was all but shut down after an opening-game drive.
The Sabercats (8-4) were within one score going into the second half of the Class 3A state quarterfinal in the southeast Phoenix suburb Friday night.
But the charter school scored on the opening possession of the second half, intercepted a Skaggs pass, scored again and never looked back in a 51-26 victory over Sabino to advance to next week’s semifinals against Phoenix Northwest Christian.
ALA sophomore Aziya Jamison ran for 146 yards on 21 carries and three touchdowns and caught a pass for another score to lead the Patriots.
“He’s the real deal,” Sabino coach Ryan McBrayer said. “He’s got offers, he’s going to get some more, he was very tough to stop, we couldn’t.”
The Sabercats couldn’t repeat its opening drive success as the patriots shut down Skaggs and Sabercat passing attack that got them to the quarterfinals
“We couldn’t get it back after halftime,” Skaggs said. “I wish it would have gone the other way. But I’m proud of this team and what we accomplished this year.”
Sabino marched right down the field with Skaggs heading receivers in the flat to take a 7-0 lead only to see ALA drive right back down to tie it up.
“We had to play it pretty perfectly to stop them,” McBrayer said. “Unfortunately we couldn’t but we have some great kids that battled from start to finish. I wouldn’t change this 12-week experience for anything in the world.”
Skaggs connected with Diego Armijo on a 36-yard touchdown pass to cap the opening drive but the Sabercats couldn’t match that the rest of the night.
ALA rebounded with a scoring drive of its own and held Sabino to three-and-outs on the next two possessions.
Then, Ethen Cluff ran 46 yards on a misdirection and cutback through the Sabercat defense to put the Patriots up 17-7 in the second quarter.
ALA scored again in the second but Skaggs found a little rhythm and drove the Sabercats to another score, a 35-yard pass to Sam Valenzuela to cut the lead to 24-14 with 4:11 left in the half.
An interception by Jayson Petty set up a field goal on the last play of the half to make it 24-17. But Sabino didn’t get closer.