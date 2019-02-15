Amphitheater's boys basketball team will have to beat an Arizona Wildcats great if it hopes to advance in the Class 4A state basketball playoffs.
The Panthers will take on top-seeded Phoenix Shadow Mountain on Friday in the state quarterfinals, with the winner advancing to the final four. Shadow Mountain is coached by someone who's very familiar with the Final Four: Former UA and NBA point guard Mike Bibby. Bibby's team is 23-3 this season, with only one loss — a Dec. 30 game against Phoenix Pinnacle — coming against an in-state school. Amphi (20-4) is led by senior Jackson Ruai, who has offers to play at Division I schools.
Amphi, which beat Goodyear Estrella Foothills in the first round, is one of seven local teams playing Friday night. Here's a look at the schedule:
FRIDAYS GAMES
Boys basketball
Class 4A state quarterfinals:
No. 8 Amphitheater at No. 1 Phoenix Shadow Mountain, 7 p.m.
No. 12 Gilbert Mesquite at No. 4 Salpointe Catholic, 7 p.m.
No,. 11 Catalina Foothills at No. 3 Buckeye Union, 7 p.m.
Class 2A state playoffs, first round:
No. 11 Pima 61, No. 6 St. Augustine 40 (game started at 9 a.m.)
Class 1A state playoffs, first round:
No. 15 Salome vs. No. 2 The Gregory School at Prescott High School, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Class 3A state playoffs, second round:
No. 16 Paradise Honors vs. No. 1 Sabino at Amphitheater High School, 7:30 p.m.
Class 1A state playoffs, first round:
No. 3 Anthem Prep 58, No. 14 Immaculate Heart 34 (game started at 9 a.m.)