Wednesday's high school playoffs

BOYS TENNIS

Division I state playoffs, first round

No. 9 Phoenix Pinnacle at No. 8 Rincon/University, 3 p.m.

Division II state playoffs, first round

No. 16 Avondale Agua Fria at No. 1 Catalina Foothills, 3 p.m.

No. 13 Salpointe Catholic at No. 4 Gilbert Williams Field, 3 p.m.

No. 11 Ironwood Ridge at No. 6 Scottsdale Arcadia, 3 p.m.

No. 10 Gilbert Higley at No. 7 Nogales, 3 p.m.

Division III state playoffs, first round

No. 14 Tombstone at No. 3 Pusch Ridge Christian, 3 p.m.

No. 10 Sahuarita at No. 7 Desert Christian, 3 p.m.

No. 15 Anthem Prep at No. 2 The Gregory School, 3 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Division I state playoffs, first round

No. 12 Mesa Mountain View at No. 5 Rincon/University, 3 p.m.

Division II state playoffs, first round

No. 13 Gila Ridge at No. 4 Salpointe Catholic, 3 p.m.

No. 14 Ironwood Ridge at No. 3 Prescott, 3 p.m.

No. 10 Flagstaff Coconino at No. 7 Nogales, 3 p.m.

No. 15 Tempe McClintock at No. 2 Catalina Foothills, 3 p.m.

Division III state playoffs, first round

No. 9 Safford at No. 8 Sabino, 3 p.m.

No. 13 The Gregory School at No. 4 Scottsdale Prep, 3 p.m.

No. 10 Page at No. 7 Sahuarita, 3 p.m.

No. 15 Yuma Catholic at No. 2 Pusch Ridge Christian, 3 p.m.

BASEBALL

Class 6A play-in games

No. 20 Tucson at No. 13 Gilbert Perry, 4 p.m.

Class 5A play-in games

No. 17 Paradise Valley at No. 16 Cienega, 4 p.m.

No. 21 Sunnyside at No. 12 Ironwood Ridge, 4 p.m.

No. 22 Marana at No. 11 Gilbert Williams FIeld, 4 p.m.

Class 4A play-in games

No. 17 Tempe Marcos de Niza at No. 16 Pueblo, 4 p.m.

No. 18 Douglas at No. 15 Combs, 4 p.m.

No. 19 Walden Grove at No. 14 GIla Ridge, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Class 6A play-in games

No. 21 Glendale Mountain Ridge at No. 12 Tucson High, 4 p.m.

Class 5A play-in games

No. 20 Rincon/University at No. 13 Marana, 4 p.m.

Class 3A play-in games

No. 24 American Leadership Academy/Ironwood at No. 9 Sahuarita, 4 p.m.

No. 17 Pusch Ridge Christian at No. 16 Chino Valley, 4 p.m.