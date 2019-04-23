Bert Otero took over the Tucson High softball program three days before the Badgers’ first practice.
Tucson High then lost six of its first seven games.
Since then? A complete turnaround. Tucson has outscored its opponents 189-8 during a 13-game winning streak to close the regular season. The 12th-seeded Badgers will host No. 21 Glendale Mountain Ridge on Wednesday in the Class 6A state tournament play-in round.
Junior Carlie Scupin has been part of the program long enough to know that the Badgers expect to play in the postseason every year. The early-season skid, which included one-run losses to Salpointe Catholic, Gilbert Perry and Sabino, and a two-run loss to Ironwood Ridge, was just a blip.
“We’re really excited we get to host because Cherry Field is a very good atmosphere,” Scupin said. “And we like playing at home, so it’s going to help us to host the first round.”
While the Badgers have a solid senior class — seven seniors usually comprise the majority of the lineup — Otero said he was struck by Scupin, a junior, as soon as he took over.
Scupin, a University of Arizona commit, is hitting .712 with 12 home runs and 32 RBIs in 20 games. She can certainly play. But Otero says it’s Scupin’s personality that makes her a total package.
“In 45 years of coaching, I’ve crossed paths with many athletes and I’ve been very fortunate to know who the special ones are. Carlie fits right in that category,” Otero said. “Such a balanced young lady. She has a confidence in who she is and she portrays it, but she’s very humble. She’s one of the best, but not just athletically.”
Scupin said her college choice was an easy one, which is one of the reasons she committed as a high school freshman.
Scupin attended Wildcats games at a young age with her grandparents, who were season ticket holders. Scupin still finds time to attend as many games as possible.
She pitches and plays first base for the Badgers, but will likely move off the mound when she gets to college.
“I’ve always wanted to go there,” she said of UA. “It’s my dream school, and I just love U of A.”
Otero started his coaching career in baseball, but made the move to softball when Desert View was looking to start their program. His first year coaching softball happened to be the same year Mike Candrea took over at Arizona.
Because they both (kind of) started together in 1985, Otero said he’s built a great relationship with Candrea. He believes Scupin has a great future ahead.
“I happen to know Coach Candrea really well, and I think he hit a home run with her,” Otero said. “I see Carlie jumping in and she’s going to absolutely fit in just because of who she is.”
Before that, though, the Badgers have a streak to continue — and a playoff game to play.
“Just getting to playoffs is special, but definitely the goal is to win playoffs,” Scupin said. “We’re all on the same page on that and we’re all very excited.”