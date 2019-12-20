Canyon del Oro grad Ian Kinsler retires after 14 big-league seasons

Ian Kinsler, a Canyon del Oro High School star who became an all-star second baseman and one of the most consistent second basemen of his generation, is retiring.
Kinsler made the announcement Friday afternoon. He will remain with the San Diego Padres in an advisory role. Kinsler signed a two-year contract with San Diego a year ago; the two sides are reportedly discussing a financial settlement.
Kinsler retires with 1,999 career hits. He suffered a herniated disk in his neck near the end of the 2019 season, missing out on the opportunity to break the 2,000-hit plateau.
Kinsler told The Athletic that the injury “was a factor in my decision.”
“My pride wouldn’t let me go halfway at something that I’ve been doing at 100 percent for my whole baseball life.”
The 37-year-old Kinsler finishes his career with 257 home runs, 909 RBIs and 243 stolen bases in 1,888 games. He hit .274 in 48 postseason games, and won a World Series with the Boston Red Sox in 2018. Kinsler made one career big-league pitching appearance, on Aug. 13. He threw one scoreless inning and then belted a home run — his last as a big-leaguer. Three days later, Kinsler was placed on the injured list with the neck injury.
In 2017, Star columnist Greg Hansen selected Kinsler as the greatest big-leaguer ever from Southern Arizona. Longtime big-league shortstop J.J. Hardy, a Sabino High School grad, was second.
Kinsler starred at CDO, a high school baseball powerhouse that also produced big-leaguers Shelley Duncan, Chris Duncan, Scott Hairston and Brian Anderson, and began his college career at Central Arizona State. He transferred to Arizona State and then Missouri, and was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the 13th round of the 2013 draft. He stayed in Texas for 10 seasons, then was traded to the Detroit Tigers for first baseman Prince Fielder in 2013. Kinsler spent five seasons in Detroit, one split between the Los Angeles Angels and Red Sox, and one with San Diego.
Kinsler made more than $100 million in his big-league career, including $16 million annually in 2014 and 2015. He was a two-time draftee of the Diamondbacks, in 2000 and 2001, but never signed.
Kinsler finishes with a career WAR (wins over replacement) of 57.2, just below Willie Stargell (57.5) and ahead of Will Clark (56.5) and Johnny Damon (56.4).