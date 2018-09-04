Jeff Scurran will lead Catalina Foothills onto the field Friday at Sabino, but will leave the Falcons during halftime to celebrate with the Sabercats.
Scurran, who coached at Sabino for 11 years, will be inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame — again — during Friday’s matchup. The 71-year-old coach was previously inducted with his 1990 and 1992 state championship teams.
He will be inducted twice more on Friday — individually and as part of his 1998 title team.
This isn’t the first time the Falcons will go up against Sabino, either. Scurran, who’s in his sixth season at Catalina Foothills, last played against the Sabercats in 2015 when they beat Sabino 3-0.
But, the longtime coach concedes, it’s always strange to play against them.
“I try not to pick a favorite school, but I had a really nice experience in Sabino all the way around,” Scurran said.
There are nothing but good memories attached to his time at Sabino. Scurran is still friends with multiple former coworkers, coaches and even parents.
He was at Sabino during what he called the “Golden Years.” During his time there, the Sabercats made the state semifinals nine times, played in five state championship games — and won three of them.
By his final season, fans would sport “Scurran for President” posters in the bleachers during games.
While Scurran said he will be focused during the game, the festivities will disrupt his usual halftime plans and Foothills assistants will talk to the team about adjustments for the second half.
“As soon as (the celebration) over, I’ll get over to (the team) and do what we can,” Scurran said.
After a win at Buena to start the season, Catalina Foothills has lost its last two games to Glendale Cactus and most recently to Marana. But the team can find positives from last weekend’s loss to the Tigers.
Marana quarterback Trenton Bourget and the high-powered 5A program were expected to feast on Foothills, but the Falcons instead held their own for three quarters. Marana pulled away late and won 35-20.
Sabino also is entering Friday’s game on a two-game slide after east-side rival Sahuaro left them stunned a week ago in a 34-7 blowout.
Scurran said he expects Sabino to be hungry for a win, just like the Falcons will be come Friday.
“I hope they’re in that same situation, even if we’re playing against them,” Scurran said.
However the game pans out, Scurran isn’t too worried. The head coach has just three losing seasons in his 46 years in charge, and each came in the first season of taking over a program.
Sabino is just another stop along the way to region play. And a stroll down memory lane.
“For me, playing Sabino is always exciting,” Scurran said. “It’s like going back to your hometown. For 11 years, I walked those sidelines.”