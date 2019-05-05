GLENDALE — For Kristie Stevens, there was only one way to finish her coaching career at Catalina Foothills: going back-to-back as state champions at the Paseo Racquet Center.
Catalina Foothills shut out previously unbeaten Scottsdale Notre Dame Pre, 5-0, to win Stevens’ fifteenth state title with the school.
“This is kind of my ‘swan song’ year.To finish out on top is pretty memorable," she said.
Stevens will become an assistant principal at Ironwood Ridge High School next year.
Emily Flowers and Annabelle Mulick, the top singles players in the state, gave Catalina the edge in the beginning of the match. Flowers went 6-0, 6-0 while Mulick went 6-0, 6-3.
While top players like Flowers and Mulick dominated for Catalina Foothills, newly promoted players Katie Nguyen and Serena Hsu stepped into their roles.
Nguyen and Hsu were inserted into the lineup after an injury to Stephanie Saunders in the second round of the state doubles tournament last weekend switched around the order.
“I’m sure they were so nervous, you know having to play varsity in this venue, with this much on the line.”
Hsu handled the pressure well and won the final point for Catalina Foothills to avoid playing doubles.
“Serena did an amazing job to really step in and do her part.”
Division III girls tennis
Pusch Ridge Christian claimed its third striaght state title, defeating Thatcher 5-2 in a match that took 2 hours and 45 minutes. The double team of Coleen Harris and Sofia Fetsis won their sets 6-1, 6-0 and 6-0, 6-0, respectively.