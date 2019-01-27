Cienega's top football player Terrell Hayward put a cap on his recruiting and verbally committed to Northern Arizona Sunday afternoon. The cornerback, wide receiver and return specialist selected the Lumberjacks over New Mexico, South Dakota State, Air Force, Army and Weber State.
Committed 🌲 pic.twitter.com/575daofQL8— Terrell Hayward® (@HaywardTerrell) January 27, 2019
The 5-foot-10 Hayward earned Class 5A Southern Player of the Year honors in 2018 and recorded 636 yards on the ground, 763 receiving and 1,887 all-purpose with 17 touchdowns.
Recruited as a cornerback, Hayward will now play for first-year head coach Chris Ball, who replaced longtime lead man Jerome Souers. Prior to NAU, Ball was a defensive coordinator at Memphis and a safeties coach at ASU from 2012-15.
Hayward and the Bobcats finished 9-3 and lost in the quarter-final round of the 2018 playoffs to Centennial.
Here are highlights of Hayward's senior season: