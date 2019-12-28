You are the owner of this article.
Dallas Cowboys promote Tucson native Donovan Olumba to active roster

Cowboys Rams Football

Cowboys cornerback Donovan Olumba (32) in action during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Rams, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.

 Marco Garcia / The Associated Press

Throughout the entire 2019 season, Donovan Olumba spent his second year in the NFL as a cornerback with the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad.

Olumba, a Tucson native and former Salpointe Catholic Lancer, was promoted to the 53-man active roster as the Cowboys prepare to face the Washington Redskins in Dallas on Sunday. This will be his first stint on an active NFL roster. 

Olumba was added to the Cowboys' Week 17 roster after Pro Bowl cornerback Byron Jones was limited this week with an ankle injury. Dallas also released safety Josh Jones Saturday afternoon. 

The 6-foot-2-inch, 205-pound Olumba signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2018 following his collegiate career at Alderson Broaddus University before finishing at Portland State. Olumba recorded an interception returned for a touchdown in the final preseason game of 2019.

With Olumba on roster with Dallas, he's the fourth Tucson native to play in the NFL this season joining Blake Martinez (Packers), Brooks Reed (Cardinals) and Levi Wallace (Bills). 

The Cowboys will face Washington Sunday afternoon at 2:25 p.m., which will be televised on Fox. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

