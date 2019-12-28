Dallas Cowboys promote Tucson native Donovan Olumba to active roster

Throughout the entire 2019 season, Donovan Olumba spent his second year in the NFL as a cornerback with the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad.

Olumba, a Tucson native and former Salpointe Catholic Lancer, was promoted to the 53-man active roster as the Cowboys prepare to face the Washington Redskins in Dallas on Sunday. This will be his first stint on an active NFL roster.

Olumba was added to the Cowboys' Week 17 roster after Pro Bowl cornerback Byron Jones was limited this week with an ankle injury. Dallas also released safety Josh Jones Saturday afternoon.

