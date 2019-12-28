Dallas Cowboys promote Tucson native Donovan Olumba to active roster

Throughout the entire 2019 season, Donovan Olumba spent his second year in the NFL as a cornerback with the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad.
Olumba, a Tucson native and former Salpointe Catholic Lancer, was promoted to the 53-man active roster as the Cowboys prepare to face the Washington Redskins in Dallas on Sunday. This will be his first stint on an active NFL roster.
Olumba was added to the Cowboys' Week 17 roster after Pro Bowl cornerback Byron Jones was limited this week with an ankle injury. Dallas also released safety Josh Jones Saturday afternoon.
The #DallasCowboys have signed cornerback Donovan Olumba from the practice squad & released veteran safety.Updates presented by @SleepNumber— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 28, 2019
The 6-foot-2-inch, 205-pound Olumba signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2018 following his collegiate career at Alderson Broaddus University before finishing at Portland State. Olumba recorded an interception returned for a touchdown in the final preseason game of 2019.
With Olumba on roster with Dallas, he's the fourth Tucson native to play in the NFL this season joining Blake Martinez (Packers), Brooks Reed (Cardinals) and Levi Wallace (Bills).
The Cowboys will face Washington Sunday afternoon at 2:25 p.m., which will be televised on Fox.
Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports