This week's slate of high school football games starts a day early. Desert View will travel to Rincon/University on Thursday night for a showdown between two of Southern Arizona's biggest surprises. Here's a look at how they match up, and who the Star likes to win: 

Desert View (2-3) at RINCON/UNIVERSITY (3-2)

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: 421 N. Arcadia Blvd.

What to expect: Rincon quarterback Preston Silvas did more damage with his legs than his arm after rushing for 284 yards and a touchdown in a 48-26 win over Palo Verde. Silvas is averaging 8.4 yards per carry this season and has been a bright spot for Mike Strack’s club. Desert View, on the other hand, has lost two straight games and could use some good juju. Rincon maintains the momentum with a 33-20 win over the Jaguars.

