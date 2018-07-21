Over the next three weeks, the Star is counting down Southern Arizona's top 22 football players. Up today: No. 22, Douglas tight end Christian Estrella.
Name: Christian Estrella
The rundown: Estrella is a 6-foot-4-inch, 220-pound junior at Douglas High School.
Who he is: Douglas has yet to name team captains, but coach James Fitzgerald is fairly certain Estrella will be picked by his peers. Estrella is a versatile player, capable of lining up in the backfield and splitting out wide. Defensively, he can line up as defensive end or outside linebacker. The junior said he’d like to break the school’s records for both rushing yards and receiving yards as a junior. Asked how he plays, Estrella was direct: “Very aggressively,” he said. He said Bulldogs fans can look forward to “a lot of aggressiveness and a lot of hitting” this season.
Proof he’s good: Colleges began noticing Estrella following his sophomore season. Last season, Estrella notched a total of 1,112 yards in 10 games. He rushed for 731 yards on 138 carries and 381 yards on 30 receptions. He also had 18 return yards.
He said it: “He’s a fine young man. I think he’s going to be the first Division I football player from Douglas High School in the past 10, 11 years, I believe — as long as he continues to work hard. Some schools have already started to call and contact him. I think his recruiting is really going to take off after his junior season.” — Fitzgerald