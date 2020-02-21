Ex-Cienega Bobcat Edgar Poe returns home, signs with Tucson Sugar Skulls

With the Indoor Football League season around the corner, the Tucson Sugar Skulls continue to add to its roster weeks before training camp. The latest addition is a familiar face in the Old Pueblo.

Former Cienega High School wide receiver and Army graduate Edgar Poe signed with the Sugar Skulls, which was announced Friday afternoon. Tucson also signed Marvin Hart Jr., a 5-foot-11-inch, 182-pound defensive back from Stony Brook University.

Sugar Skulls sign local player Edgar Poe and Marvin Hart, JrRead More:https://t.co/7PwIVMPFrb pic.twitter.com/ABqQcKzX7c — Tucson Sugar Skulls (@sugarskullsfb) February 21, 2020

The 6-5, 208-pound Poe has professional indoor football experience, and had stints with the Maine Mammoths and, most recently, the New York Streets of the National Arena League. At Army, Poe hauled in 43 receptions for 982 yards and 11 touchdowns.