Ex-Cienega Bobcat Edgar Poe returns home, signs with Tucson Sugar Skulls

KELLY PRESNELL / ARIZONA DAILY STAR

With the Indoor Football League season around the corner, the Tucson Sugar Skulls continue to add to its roster weeks before training camp. The latest addition is a familiar face in the Old Pueblo. 

Former Cienega High School wide receiver and Army graduate Edgar Poe signed with the Sugar Skulls, which was announced Friday afternoon. Tucson also signed Marvin Hart Jr., a 5-foot-11-inch, 182-pound defensive back from Stony Brook University. 

The 6-5, 208-pound Poe has professional indoor football experience, and had stints with the Maine Mammoths and, most recently, the New York Streets of the National Arena League. At Army, Poe hauled in 43 receptions for 982 yards and 11 touchdowns.

During his days at Cienega, the All-Region wide receiver helped lead the Bobcats to an appearance in the 2011 Division-II state championship. 

Other Tucsonans to sign with the Sugar Skulls: defensive back Cam Gaddis, linebacker Robert Metz and offensive lineman Antonio Rosales.  

The Sugar Skulls now have 34 players signed for preseason training camp. Player report to camp on March 3. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

