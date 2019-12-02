Jay Dobyns has held many titles throughout his 58 years of life: All-Pac-10 wide receiver for the Arizona Wildcats, undercover special agent for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms who infiltrated the Hells Angels, one of the most infamous motorcycle gangs in the world, New York Times' best-selling author and the wide receivers coach for Salpointe Catholic.
Now? Dobyns — or "Jay Bird" — will embark on a new journey and take over as head coach for a struggling Tanque Verde High School football program. The decision to name Dobyns head coach was announced Monday evening.
Dobyns will replace eight-year Tanque Verde head coach Jeremy Johnson after he stepped down following this season.
Dobyns has his work cut out for him, though. Since the program first's season in 2007, the Hawks haven't had a winning season and recently went winless this past season.
Tanque Verde is in the Class 3A South region, which is the same division for Sabino, Pusch Ridge Christian, Catalina, Sahuarita and Safford.