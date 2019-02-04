Safford police and the Arizona Interscholastic Association are both investigating a fight that occurred during the Division III wrestling sectional meet on Saturday at Safford High School.
Safford police say a Canyon Del Oro wrestler, 18-year-old Michael Buda, "aggressively tackled the coach of his opponent team," Salpointe Catholic. The police department described a melee in which members of both the CDO and Salpointe teams, officials and school staff tried to restrain Buda. Buda's father then crossed a barrier "and came on to the mat area in an aggressive manner," Safford police said, and had to be restrained.
Safford detectives will continue to investigate the incident. As of Monday afternoon, nobody has been charged.
It's unclear what, if anything, Saturday's incident means for CDO's team. AIA spokesman Seth Polansky said the association is waiting to receive reports from the three schools involved — CDO, Salpointe Catholic and Safford — and from the Safford Police Department before moving on with their investigation.
Athletic directors from Canyon del Oro and Safford were unavailable for comment. Phil Gruensfelder, athletic director at Salpointe Catholic, would not release the name of the coach involved. He said the coach will not face any repercussions.