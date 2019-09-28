Another week of the high school football season is in the books. Check out the latest scores from around Tucson:
Catalina Foothills 19, Pueblo 0
Salpointe Catholic 62, Tucson High 0
Sierra Vista Buena 20, Glendale Apollo 7
Cienega 14, Mountain View 0
Chandler Arizona College Prep 48, Tanque Verde 6
Ironwood Ridge 44, Desert View 0
Walden Grove 49, Glendale 6
Queen Creek Benjamin Franklin 20, Sabino 14
Rincon/University 48, Palo Verde 26
Pusch Ridge Christian 21, Fountain Hills 14
Sahuarita 28, Queen Creek San Tan Foothills 26
Santa Rita 33, San Manuel 14
Check out photos from Friday's games:
Pueblo Warriors vs Catalina Trojans High School Football
Catalina Foothills senior Will Parker (44) gets tripped up by Pueblo senior Oscar Landry (1) during the Catalina Foothills Falcons 19-0 win over the Pueblo Warriors high school football game at Pueblo High School 3500 S. 12th Ave., Tucson, Ariz. on September 27th, 2019. The Falcons ended the Warriors undefeated the record.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Pueblo Warriors vs Catalina Trojans High School Football
Catalina Foothills senior Tejas Dalvi (17) congratulates fellow teammate senior Zach Ford after an interception during the Catalina Foothills Falcons 19-0 win over the Pueblo Warriors high school football game at Pueblo High School 3500 S. 12th Ave., Tucson, Ariz. on September 27th, 2019. The Falcons ended the Warriors undefeated the record.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Pueblo Warriors vs Catalina Trojans High School Football
Pueblo senior Gianni Frias (8) looks down in disappointment after looking at the scoreboard during the Catalina Foothills Falcons 19-0 win over the Pueblo Warriors high school football game at Pueblo High School 3500 S. 12th Ave., Tucson, Ariz. on September 27th, 2019. The Falcons ended the Warriors undefeated the record.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Pueblo Warriors vs Catalina Trojans High School Football
Catalina Foothills head coach Darius Kelly yells from the sidelines during the Catalina Foothills Falcons 19-0 win over the Pueblo Warriors high school football game at Pueblo High School 3500 S. 12th Ave., Tucson, Ariz. on September 27th, 2019. The Falcons ended the Warriors undefeated the record.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Pueblo Warriors vs Catalina Trojans High School Football
Catalina Foothills senior Nigel Wilson (21) celebrates with senior Liam Justice (71) after scoring on a blocked punt during the Catalina Foothills Falcons 19-0 win over the Pueblo Warriors high school football game at Pueblo High School 3500 S. 12th Ave., Tucson, Ariz. on September 27th, 2019. The Falcons ended the Warriors undefeated the record.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Pueblo Warriors vs Catalina Trojans High School Football
The Pueblo Warriors huddle before the Catalina Foothills Falcons 19-0 win over the Pueblo Warriors high school football game at Pueblo High School 3500 S. 12th Ave., Tucson, Ariz. on September 27th, 2019. The Falcons ended the Warriors undefeated the record.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Pueblo Warriors vs Catalina Trojans High School Football
A Pueblo Warrior runs on the field before the Catalina Foothills Falcons 19-0 win over the Pueblo Warriors high school football game at Pueblo High School 3500 S. 12th Ave., Tucson, Ariz. on September 27th, 2019. The Falcons ended the Warriors undefeated the record.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Pueblo Warriors vs Catalina Trojans High School Football
Pueblo senior Julian Lopez (25) stiff arms Catalina Foothills senior Jackson Sparrow (50) during the Catalina Foothills Falcons 19-0 win over the Pueblo Warriors high school football game at Pueblo High School 3500 S. 12th Ave., Tucson, Ariz. on September 27th, 2019. The Falcons ended the Warriors undefeated record.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Pueblo Warriors vs Catalina Trojans High School Football
Two fans wait for the Pueblo Warriors vs Catalina Foothills Falcons high school football game before the Falcons 19-0 win over the Warriors at Pueblo High School 3500 S. 12th Ave., Tucson, Ariz. on September 27th, 2019. The Falcons ended the Warriors undefeated the record.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Pueblo Warriors vs Catalina Trojans High School Football
Pueblo senior Marcelino Vega (4) slides just short of a first down during the Catalina Foothills Falcons 19-0 win over the Pueblo Warriors high school football game at Pueblo High School 3500 S. 12th Ave., Tucson, Ariz. on September 27th, 2019. The Falcons ended the Warriors undefeated the record.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Pueblo Warriors vs Catalina Trojans High School Football
Catalina Foothills senior Will Parker (44) passes the ball during the Catalina Foothills Falcons 19-0 win over the Pueblo Warriors high school football game at Pueblo High School 3500 S. 12th Ave., Tucson, Ariz. on September 27th, 2019. The Falcons ended the Warriors undefeated the record.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Pueblo Warriors vs Catalina Trojans High School Football
A Pueblo Warrior runs on the field carrying the Warriors flag before the Catalina Foothills Falcons 19-0 win over the Pueblo Warriors high school football game at Pueblo High School 3500 S. 12th Ave., Tucson, Ariz. on September 27th, 2019. The Falcons ended the Warriors' undefeated record.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Pueblo Warriors vs Catalina Trojans High School Football
Catalina Foothills teammates react to a fumble on the play during the Catalina Foothills Falcons 19-0 win over the Pueblo Warriors high school football game at Pueblo High School 3500 S. 12th Ave., Tucson, Ariz. on September 27th, 2019. The Falcons ended the Warriors undefeated the record.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Pueblo Warriors vs Catalina Trojans High School Football
Pueblo head coach Brandon Sanders yells at the Pueblo defensive line during the Catalina Foothills Falcons 19-0 win over the Pueblo Warriors high school football game at Pueblo High School 3500 S. 12th Ave., Tucson, Ariz. on September 27th, 2019. The Falcons ended the Warriors undefeated the record.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Pueblo Warriors vs Catalina Trojans High School Football
Catalina Foothills Falcons wait for coach directions before the Catalina Foothills Falcons 19-0 win over the Pueblo Warriors high school football game at Pueblo High School 3500 S. 12th Ave., Tucson, Ariz. on September 27th, 2019. The Falcons ended the Warriors undefeated the record.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Pueblo Warriors vs Catalina Trojans High School Football
Pueblo senior Marcelino Vega (4) gets tackled by Catalina Foothills junior Marco Cazzato (58) during the Catalina Foothills Falcons 19-0 win over the Pueblo Warriors high school football game at Pueblo High School 3500 S. 12th Ave., Tucson, Ariz. on September 27th, 2019. The Falcons ended the Warriors undefeated the record.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Pueblo Warriors vs Catalina Trojans High School Football
Catalina Foothills senior Isaiah Ortiz (23) laughs with coaches during the Catalina Foothills Falcons 19-0 win over the Pueblo Warriors high school football game at Pueblo High School 3500 S. 12th Ave., Tucson, Ariz. on September 27th, 2019. The Falcons ended the Warriors undefeated the record.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Pueblo Warriors vs Catalina Trojans High School Football
Catalina Foothills junior Derrick Williams (3) catches the ball in the end zone during the Catalina Foothills Falcons 19-0 win over the Pueblo Warriors high school football game at Pueblo High School 3500 S. 12th Ave., Tucson, Ariz. on September 27th, 2019. The Falcons ended the Warriors undefeated the record.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Pueblo Warriors vs Catalina Trojans High School Football
"DT" is written on the Pueblo High School's football field in honor of Dick Tomey during the Catalina Foothills Falcons 19-0 win over the Pueblo Warriors high school football game at Pueblo High School 3500 S. 12th Ave., Tucson, Ariz. on September 27th, 2019. The Falcons ended the Warriors undefeated the record. Dick Tomey was the winningest football coach for the Arizona Wildcats who passed away this year.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Pueblo Warriors vs Catalina Trojans High School Football
Catalina foothills players Enrique Perez (2), left, Derrick Williams (3) and Jourin Hicks (6) take a picture after the Catalina Foothills Falcons 19-0 win over the Pueblo Warriors high school football game at Pueblo High School 3500 S. 12th Ave., Tucson, Ariz. on September 27th, 2019. The Falcons ended the Warriors undefeated the record.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Pueblo vs Catalina Foothills High School Football Game
Catalina Foothills Falcons players listen to one of the coaches before the Falcons 19-0 win against the Pueblo Warriors at Pueblo High School, 3500 S 12th Ave, Tucson, Ariz. on Sept. 27th 2019. The Falcons ended the Warriors undefeated record.
Alexandra Pere / Arizona Daily Star
Pueblo vs Catalina Foothills High School Football Game
Catalina Foothills Falcons players warm-up before the Falcons 19-0 win against the Pueblo Warriors at Pueblo High School, 3500 S 12th Ave, Tucson, Ariz. on Sept. 27th 2019. The Falcons ended the Warriors undefeated record.
Alexandra Pere
Cienega vs Mountain View
Cienega's Gabe Levy (5) goes flying after slamming into Mountain View's Darren Stroman (3) on run in the first quarter of their game at Cienega High School, Tucson, Sept. 27, 2019. Stroman went limp on the play and remained on the turf for several minutes before being carried off.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Cienega vs Mountain View
Mountain View's Kollins Opoku-Appoh (24) tries to get some yards out a busted play as Cienega's Traivian Denetso (20) left, and Dillon Silva (41) drag him down in the first quarter of their game at Cienega High School, Tucson, Sept. 27, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Cienega vs Mountain View
Mountain View's Ezekiel Garcia (41) takes a knee at midfield just before the kick-off at Cienega High School, Tucson, Sept. 27, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Cienega vs Mountain View
Mountain View drum major Victoria Taft directs the school's marching band as they perform before the Mountain Lions' game at Cienega High School, Tucson, Sept. 27, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Cienega vs Mountain View
Cienega's Gabe Levy (5) rolls over Mountain View's Kollins Opoku-Appoh (24) as he plows ahead in the second quarter of their game at Cienega High School, Tucson, Sept. 27, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Cienega vs Mountain View
Cienega's quarterback Daniel Montana (16) can't outrun Mountain View's Daylin Smith (9) as he tries to turn the corner on a scramble at Cienega High School, Tucson, Sept. 27, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Cienega vs Mountain View
Mountain View's Kai Walsh (22) latches on to drag down Cienega's Daniel Montana (16) for a sack in the second quarter of their game at Cienega High School, Tucson, Sept. 27, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Cienega vs Mountain View
Mountain View's quarterback Giovanni Ciaccio (7) ranges to fend off the grasp of Cienega's Bryce Marks (10) but gets flushed out of the pocket in the first quarter of their game at Cienega High School, Tucson, Sept. 27, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Cienega vs Mountain View
Mountain View's head coach Matt Johnson talks with his assistants while trying to solve the Cienega defense in the third quarter of their game at Cienega High School, Tucson, Sept. 27, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Cienega vs Mountain View
Mountain View's Aaron Logsdon (2) holds on to Cienega's Dillon Silva (41) just long enough to slow him down until help arrives to stop the run up the middle in the third quarter of their game at Cienega High School, Tucson, Sept. 27, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Cienega vs Mountain View
Cienega's David Wilkinson (34) gets enough of grip on Mountain View's Shaun Buttigieg (28) to drag him down for a loss in the third quarter of their game at Cienega High School, Tucson, Sept. 27, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Cienega vs Mountain View
Cienega's head coach Pat Nugent mulls over his options during a frustrating third quarter against Mountain View at Cienega High School, Tucson, Sept. 27, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Cienega vs Mountain View
Cienega's Damaggio Strevay (54) pulls down Mountain View's quarterback Giovanni Ciaccio (7) for a sack in the fourth quarter of their game at Cienega High School, Tucson, Sept. 27, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Cienega vs Mountain View
Cienega's Damaggio Strevay (54) gestures to his sideline after getting a sack in the fourth quarter against Mountain View Cienega High School, Tucson, Sept. 27, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Cienega vs Mountain View
Mountain View's Aaron Logsdon (2) hits headfirst into Cienega's Christian Dicochea (15) on an end run in the third quarter of their game at Cienega High School, Tucson, Sept. 27, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Cienega vs Mountain View
Mountain View's Branden Devoy (8) ends Cienega's Traivian Denetso (20) run after the catch in the second quarter of their game at Cienega High School, Tucson, Sept. 27, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Cienega vs Mountain View
Mountain View's Kollins Opoku-Appoh (24) looks for a hole to turn up field against Cienega in the second quarter of their game at Cienega High School, Tucson, Sept. 27, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Cienega vs Mountain View
Cienega's David Wilkinson (34) breaks into the backfield to drag down Mountain View's Varney Larson (10) for a loss in the first quarter of their game at Cienega High School, Tucson, Sept. 27, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Cienega vs Mountain View
Cienega's Gabe Levy (5) can't out run Mountain View's Jonathan Coleman (52) as he bolts up the middle in the fourth quarter of their game at Cienega High School, Tucson, Sept. 27, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star