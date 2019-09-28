A Pueblo Warrior runs on the field carrying the Warriors flag before the Catalina Foothills Falcons 19-0 win over the Pueblo Warriors high school football game at Pueblo High School 3500 S. 12th Ave., Tucson, Ariz. on September 27th, 2019. The Falcons ended the Warriors' undefeated record.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Another week of the high school football season is in the books. Check out the latest scores from around Tucson: 

Catalina Foothills 19, Pueblo 0

Salpointe Catholic 62, Tucson High 0

Sierra Vista Buena 20, Glendale Apollo 7

Cienega 14, Mountain View 0

Chandler Arizona College Prep 48, Tanque Verde 6

Ironwood Ridge 44, Desert View 0

Sahuaro 33, Sunnyside 22

Walden Grove 49, Glendale 6

Queen Creek Benjamin Franklin 20, Sabino 14

Rincon/University 48, Palo Verde 26

Pusch Ridge Christian 21, Fountain Hills 14

Coolidge 53, Catalina 9

Sahuarita 28, Queen Creek San Tan Foothills 26

Santa Rita 33, San Manuel 14

Check out photos from Friday's games:

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles