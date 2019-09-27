Another week of the high school football season is in the books. Check out the latest scores from around Tucson.
Other scores will be added momentarily
Catalina Foothills 19, Pueblo 0
Salpointe Catholic 62, Tucson High 0
Sierra Vista Buena 20, Glendale Apollo 7
Cienega 14, Mountain View 0
Chandler Arizona College Prep 48, Tanque Verde 6
Ironwood Ridge 44, Desert View 0
Sahuaro 33, Sunnyside 22
Walden Grove 49, Glendale 6
Queen Creek Benjamin Franklin 20, Sabino 14
Rincon/University 48, Palo Verde 26
Pusch Ridge Christian 21, Fountain Hills 14
Coolidge 53, Catalina 9
Sahuarita 28, Queen Creek San Tan Foothills 26
Santa Rita 33, San Manuel 14