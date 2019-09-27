Buena vs Catalina Foothills

Catalina Foothills running backs go through their pre-game drills before facing Buena at home, Tucson, Ariz., August 21, 2019.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Another week of the high school football season is in the books. Check out the latest scores from around Tucson. 

Catalina Foothills 19, Pueblo 0

Salpointe Catholic 62, Tucson High 0

Sierra Vista Buena 20, Glendale Apollo 7

Cienega 14, Mountain View 0

Chandler Arizona College Prep 48, Tanque Verde 6

Ironwood Ridge 44, Desert View 0

Sahuaro 33, Sunnyside 22

Walden Grove 49, Glendale 6

Queen Creek Benjamin Franklin 20, Sabino 14

Rincon/University 48, Palo Verde 26

Pusch Ridge Christian 21, Fountain Hills 14

Coolidge 53, Catalina 9

Sahuarita 28, Queen Creek San Tan Foothills 26

Santa Rita 33, San Manuel 14

