Week Two of the high school football season is in the books, and the Sahuaro Cougars took down the Sabino Sabercats 47-13 in the Arizona Daily Star Game of the Week. Check out the other scores from around Southern Arizona!
Canyon del Oro 35, Apache Junction 9
Phoenix Sunnyslope 38, Cienega 10
Palm Desert (Calif.) 43, Flowing Wells 7
Gilbert Higley 38, Mountain View 13
Cholla 21, Casa Grande Vista Grande 7
Sahuarita 53, Palo Verde 14
Walden Grove 27, Pusch Ridge Christian 0
Santa Rita 48, San Carlos 0
Goodyear Millennium 35, Ironwood Ridge 20
Sunnyside 34, Rincon/University 26
Salpointe Catholic 68, Goodyear Desert Edge 34
Rio Rico 41, Catalina 6
Catalina Foothills 38, Marana 0
Amphi 51, Tanque Verde 7
Nogales 29, Desert View 22
Pueblo 28, Casa Grande 15
Empire 45, Douglas 17
Tucson 43, Phoenix Alhambra 0