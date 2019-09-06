Sabino drum major Vivian Ho directs the Sabercat marching band in their pre-game performance just before the kick-off at Sahuaro High School, Tucson, Ariz., September 6, 2019.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Week Two of the high school football season is in the books, and the Sahuaro Cougars took down the Sabino Sabercats 47-13 in the Arizona Daily Star Game of the Week. Check out the other scores from around Southern Arizona! 

Canyon del Oro 35, Apache Junction 9

Phoenix Sunnyslope 38, Cienega 10

Palm Desert (Calif.) 43, Flowing Wells 7

Gilbert Higley 38, Mountain View 13

Cholla 21, Casa Grande Vista Grande 7

Sahuarita 53, Palo Verde 14

Walden Grove 27, Pusch Ridge Christian 0

Santa Rita 48, San Carlos 0

Goodyear Millennium 35, Ironwood Ridge 20

Sunnyside 34, Rincon/University 26

Salpointe Catholic 68, Goodyear Desert Edge 34

Rio Rico 41, Catalina 6

Catalina Foothills 38, Marana 0

Amphi 51, Tanque Verde 7

Nogales 29, Desert View 22

Pueblo 28, Casa Grande 15

Empire 45, Douglas 17

Tucson 43, Phoenix Alhambra 0

