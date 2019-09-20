Tucson High at Pueblo

The Pueblo Warriors celebrate a win against the Tucson Badgers at Pueblo High School Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. The Pueblo Warriors held the Badgers at bay with a final score of 21-7.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

Week 4 of the high school football season just wrapped up. Check out the final scores from games across Southern Arizona. More scores will be posted momentarily. 

Salpointe Catholic 54, Glendale Cactus 8

Mountain View 12, Tucson High 0

Peoria Centennial 37, Ironwood Ridge 7

Cienega 63, Rincon/University 7

Sahuaro 50, Cholla 14

Sierra Vista Buena 35, Desert View 15

Winslow 54, Tanque Verde 6

Gilbert Williams Field 62, Marana 0

Canyon del Oro 36, Amphitheater 0

Sabino 23, Lakeside Blue Ridge 6

Snowflake 27, Pusch Ridge Christian 6

Pueblo 22, Sunnyside 21

Payson 48, Catalina 0

Silver City (New Mexico) 45, Douglas 14

Phoenix Paradise Valley 63, Flowing Wells 30

Casa Grande 62, Rio Rico 3

Miami 40, Santa Rita 28

Palo Verde 19, Empire 14

Walden Grove 29, Nogales 0

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports