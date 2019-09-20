Week 4 of the high school football season just wrapped up. Check out the final scores from games across Southern Arizona. More scores will be posted momentarily.
Salpointe Catholic 54, Glendale Cactus 8
Mountain View 12, Tucson High 0
Peoria Centennial 37, Ironwood Ridge 7
Cienega 63, Rincon/University 7
Sahuaro 50, Cholla 14
Sierra Vista Buena 35, Desert View 15
Winslow 54, Tanque Verde 6
Gilbert Williams Field 62, Marana 0
Canyon del Oro 36, Amphitheater 0
Sabino 23, Lakeside Blue Ridge 6
Snowflake 27, Pusch Ridge Christian 6
Pueblo 22, Sunnyside 21
Payson 48, Catalina 0
Silver City (New Mexico) 45, Douglas 14
Phoenix Paradise Valley 63, Flowing Wells 30
Casa Grande 62, Rio Rico 3
Miami 40, Santa Rita 28
Palo Verde 19, Empire 14
Walden Grove 29, Nogales 0