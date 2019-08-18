’Tis the season, football fans. Between now and December, every week will feature two Fs: Friday nights and, most importantly, football.
Last season was a historic season for Sahuaro after the Cougars punched their ticket to the Class 4A state semifinals for the first time since 1999, which was a time when most of the 2018 SHS players weren’t even born. Sahuaro fell to Salpointe Catholic in the semifinals, and the Lancers lost to Scottsdale Saguaro in the state championship for the second year in a row.
The Lancers return a load of talent, including Texas commit Bijan Robinson at running back and two-way star Lathan Ransom who pledged to play for Ohio State next fall.
While Salpointe Catholic’s talent is the talk of the town, the upcoming high school football season in Southern Arizona will feature a plethora of other important storylines, including a head coaching change at eight schools: Mountain View, Sunnyside, Ironwood Ridge, Catalina Foothills, Empire, Flowing Wells, Cholla and Douglas.
Between the new faces roaming the sidelines and talent spread out across Southern Arizona, the upcoming 2019 season should be another special year.
Looking for the five most important games of the regular season? The Star has you covered, so mark your calendars.
All games are scheduled for 7 p.m. kickoff.
Mountain View at Ironwood Ridge
When: Friday
Where: 2475 W. Naranja Drive
Breakdown: Is it safe to call this the Matt Johnson Bowl? Johnson spent a decade as Ironwood Ridge’s head coach and won the school’s first and only state championship in 2012.
At Ironwood Ridge, Johnson went 83-35 and never had a losing season since his first year in 2009. He stepped down as the Nighthawks’ head coach in January and two weeks later, he was hired at Mountain View for the same position to replace Bam McRae. Now in his first game as Mountain View’s coach, Johnson has a chance to capture his first victory at the old stomping grounds.
It won’t be easy though. In 2018, the Nighthawks routed the Mountain Lions 42-14.
However, Ironwood Ridge lost star running back Nathan Grijalva and wide receiver Andrew Cook to graduation while Mountain View returns the speedy Varney Larson and 6-foot-5 quarterback Hayden Parson.
IRHS quarterback Octavio Audry-Cobos is expected to be moved around the field as a utility player due to his athleticism, but does he have enough around him to beat Mountain View again? There’s a reason why this game is the Arizona Daily Star game of the week.
Pusch Ridge Christian at Walden Grove
When: Sept. 6
Where: 15510 S. Sahuarita Park Road, Sahuarita
Breakdown: The Walden Grove Red Wolves are a sleeper team to make a potential playoff push if everyone stays healthy.
The Lopez twins, quarterback Alex and wide receiver Jordan, are back for their senior year and the brothers are expected to lead one of the top offenses in Southern Arizona.
The key component to this matchup is Walden Grove’s defense versus Pusch Ridge Christian’s rushing attack because very seldom do the Lions throw the ball. Last year Pusch Ridge Christian had 495 passing yards while rushing for 2,494, and Evan Lovett, who is back for his senior year, was a bulk of the production with 1,192 as a sophomore.
Walden Grove linebacker Rick Avelar led Southern Arizona with 135 tackles last year and will be the anchor in the middle once again in 2019.
Sabino vs. Sahuaro
When: Sept. 6
Where: 545 N. Camino Seco
Breakdown: If you don’t want to make the scenic drive out to Sahuarita for Pusch Ridge Christian-Walden Grove, one of the most storied rivalries in Tucson high school football history is happening right in the heart of the Old Pueblo’s east side. The Cougars handed Sabino a loss for the first time in four seasons and they’ll get another shot at the Sabercats, except this time the game will be played at Sahuaro.
The Cougars will be without All-Kino Region running back Cameron Williams, but Izaiah Davis will look to carry the load in the backfield.
Sabino on the other hand picked up momentum after winning 10 consecutive games following the loss to Sahuaro, and the Sabercats welcome back junior quarterback A.J. Skaggs who will be one of Southern Arizona’s top passers, and two-way player Jayson Petty.
With Sabino’s returning standouts and Sahuaro at home, this game could be another memorable chapter for the east-side rivalry.
Canyon del Oro at Catalina Foothills
When: Oct. 4
Where: 4300 E. Sunrise Drive
Breakdown: Last season’s contest between these two schools went down to the last quarter. The Dorados led Catalina Foothills 26-21 heading into the fourth before tacking on another touchdown to come out with a 33-21 victory. Catalina Foothills’ biggest loss from a year ago was its head coach Jeff Scurran after the Tucson icon retired, unretired and took another coaching gig in Germany.
The next man up is former Syracuse defensive back Darius Kelly, and the first-year head coach has a chance to make a splash with the current roster.
While the Falcons didn’t make the 4A playoffs, they bring back 6-2 edge rusher Will Parker, the son of former UA offensive lineman Glenn Parker, and junior wide receiver Derrick Williams is expected to be one of the top weapons on offense this year.
By the time CDO and Catalina Foothills face off, the Dorados will most likely have star running back Stevie Rocker back from an ankle injury he suffered last week.
Cienega at Marana
When: Oct. 18
Where: 12000 W. Emigh Road, Marana
Breakdown: The Bobcats have a stout offensive and defensive line led by Hunter Schlagel, Damaggio Strevay and Tyrae McKinney, but Pat Nugent hopes to find answers for skill players, especially after losing do-it-all Terrell Hayward.
Marana? The Tigers lost current UA offensive lineman Jordan Morgan, wide receiver Tariq Jordan, linebacker T.J. Cephers, running back Xoeius Ratliffe and the Bourguet brothers: Trenton, Coben and Treyson. Coben and Treyson transferred to Salpointe Catholic in the offseason.
Marana head coach Louie Ramirez has been impressed with Trenton’s successor Kai Spencer, a 6-2 junior quarterback.
Marana has fallen to Cienega four times in the last two years, will this be No. 5? Or can the Tigers prevail at home? Regardless, it should be another fun showdown in Marana.