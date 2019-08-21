When Mark Brunenkant stepped down as Flowing Wells' football coach after a decade in charge, he called his staff to tell them about the change.
Scott Cortese, who worked with the linebackers, then passed the news along to his wife. That's when he told her that he was interested in replacing Brunenkant, who spent 10 years with the Caballeros before being named the school's athletic director in January.
“I was smart to ask permission,” Cortese said. “I said, ‘You know, it’s open. Would you have any problem with me applying for it?' She said, ‘You’re going to do it anyway, right?’
"And I said, ‘probably.’”
Cortese's first game as Flowing Wells' head coach will be a big one. The Caballeros will play at Canyon del Oro Thursday night in the first game of Southern Arizona's high school season. Cortese said he's excited; he last served as a head coach in 2012, at Catalina Foothills. In Cortese's seasons with the Falcons, his teams went a combined 16-26.
“You get the spotlight on you – nobody else in town,” Cortese said. “It’s fantastic.”
The Caballeros are coming off their best season in years, going 8-2 in the regular season before losing to Goodyear Millennium in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs. Because of last season’s strong performance, players were surprised when Brunenkant decided to take voer for athletic director Pat Weber and leave the sidelines.
“It kind of shocked me, honestly,” quarterback Austin Spivey said. “I didn’t expect him to step down after last season.”
But when Spivey found out Cortese was the new head coach, he was excited. Cortese was already on the staff, meaning it was an easy transition. Cortese convinced both coordinators to stay on staff.
“I think it’s important to the kids and the players here that they have consistency and they see the same face day in and day out,” Cortese said. “It means a lot to them.”
The Caballeros graduated 17 seniors, including running back Rashaad Henderson and starting quarterback Zachary Jurado. Spivey, his replacement under center, is one of just four players on the roster with varsity playing experience. He appeared in five games, completing 4 of 7 passes for 31 yards and a score while rushing three times for seven yards.
But there are reasons to be optimistic, too. Cortese said 25 players have consistently shown up to team activities since January.
“We’re building around (that core group),” Cortese said. “They’re doing a nice job. They’re doing everything we’ve asked them to do. So, no complaints.”
For Spivey, the 2019 season marks the opportunity for upperclassmen to be good teammates to the new players. Starting Thursday.
“It’s just, for us seniors, now stepping up and helping the younger guys step up,” Spivey said.