Canyon del Oro High School student Sydney Enos trues to keep her sign in place  while storm clouds roil overhead before the Dorados' season opener against Flowing Wells. A few minutes later, officials cleared the stadium due to several nearby lightning strikes, delaying the start of the season's first game. The teams will now play on Friday night. 

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Thursday night's high school football opener between Canyon del Oro and Flowing Wells has been rescheduled for Friday after a monsoon struck CDO's Oro Valley campus an hour before the scheduled kickoff.

The game was initially postponed, with plans to kick off by 8 p.m., but persistent lightning and rain in the area prompted school officials to move the game to Friday. 

The Dorados and Caballeros will play at 7 p.m. at CDO, 25 W. Calle Concordia. The game will join a nearly full slate of high school competition throughout Southern Arizona. 

