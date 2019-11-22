After six seasons, Brandon Sanders stepped down as Pueblo High School's head football coach. The former Arizona Wildcat and "Desert Swarm" member announced his decision on Twitter Friday night.
"It's hard to leave a place that has been home for the last six years, but I feel that it's time for me to take on some new challenges in life and coaching," Sanders said.
Since Sanders took over Pueblo in 2014, the Warriors have gone 41-22 (.650) and appeared in the state playoffs three times including this past season.