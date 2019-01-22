Sunnyside High School didn't have to look far to find its next head football coach. Sunnyside alumnus Glenn Posey announced on Tuesday that he will return to his roots and take the lead job.
Posey replaces Roy Lopez, who coached the Blue Devils for two seasons with an 8-12 record. Posey was the head coach at Sunnyside from 2011-14 and graduated from SHS in 1987.
The former two-time first-team All-State receiver had 64 catches, 877 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior in 1986, his third straight season leading the 3A Division. At that time, his 2,490 career yards were second all-time to Flowing Wells' Mike Effing. Posey was a Super 11 selection in 1986 alongside fellow Sunnyside quarterback Bobby Valdez.
Posey went on to play college ball at NAU and returned to Tucson to serve as an offensive coordinator under Sunnyside legend Richard Sanchez before becoming the head coach in 2011. Posey recorded a 24-19 record including a playoff win over Ironwood Ridge in 2014. He left SHS for an assistant job on Jim Monaco's staff at Pima Community College.