The Star is counting down the top football players in Southern Arizona in the weeks leading up to the season. Next up: Tucson running back Gary Love III.
Gary Love III
The rundown: Love is a 5-foot-11-inch, 178-pound senior at Tucson High.
Who he is: Although Love will try to leave it all on the field this season, his main priority will be off the field. The senior running back said he messed up on a few of his classes last year, so he will focus on getting straight A’s his final two semesters at Tucson High. Really, he just wants to make sure he’s in the best position to help his teammates.
“I’m going to try to make sure that I can do anything I can for my team, whether it’s scoring or putting my body through the ringer – just do it,” Love said.
Love said he hopes to continue his football career after high school like his father. Gary Love Jr. played for Arizona 2000-03, so it would be a dream come true for the Tucson High product to be able to play for the Wildcats, too.
Because junior college football was eliminated throughout the state, Love is more motivated to perform in the classroom and on the field to be able to get an offer.
“I got to make sure I don’t mess up anymore,” Love said.
Proof he’s good: Love more than doubled his numbers in his junior season from the year before. In 2018, Love had 813 yards on 150 carries in 10 games. He also added 123 yards on six receptions.
He said it: “(He’s a) dynamic football player. This is going to be his fourth year with us right now. Just a tremendous work ethic. His play on the field, everyone sees it. We know that going into this year he’s going to be one of our main guys that we base our offense around. We’re excited to see it progress. Last year, we had a breakout year for him. He’s just a tremendous athlete and a tremendous young man. We just want to see him go out on top. He has the ability to break 4,000 this year. We know that his leadership, that’s going to be his strong suit going into this year.” – Tucson coach Justin Argraves.