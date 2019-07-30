The Star is counting down the top football players in Southern Arizona in the weeks leading up to the season.
Today: Sierra Vista Buena quarterback and safety Jovoni Borbon.
Jovoni Borbon
The rundown: Borbon is a 5-foot-10-inch 185-pound senior at Sierra Vista Buena.
Who he is: Borbon will play both sides of the ball this season after previously playing solely quarterback. It’s a chance for Borbon to not only help his team but possibly get on colleges’ radar.
“We lost our senior safety last year and I’m kind of short for a quarterback, so I want to get (on) more film,” Borbon said. “I’ve been playing safety throughout the 7-on-7s and summer ball, so I’ve just been starting there.”
Borbon is hoping the Colts’ strong team chemistry leads to a playoff berth. Borbon has been tight with many of his teammates for the last three years.
“I know them, I know their background, I know their families and stuff like that,” Borbon said. “It makes it easier to communicate with them and build and play with them on the field.”
Proof he’s good: Borbon completed 109 of his 183 passes for 1,655 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior while throwing eight interceptions. He also rushed 64 times for 121 yards. Borbon recently received a scholarship offer from Whittier College in California, and has visited Princeton and Northern Arizona over the last few weeks. He’s also been talking to a few Division II and III programs.
He said it: “I’ve known him — I was his third-grade PE teacher — so I’ve known him forever and I knew he was talented. I knew he had the ability to do great things. And now that he’s a senior, I just want to let him have fun. He’ll have fun and he’ll make plays. And when he’s making plays, we’re going to keep moving the ball, and when we’re moving the ball we’re going to score, and when we score that puts us in position to win.” – Sierra Vista Buena coach Joe Thomas.