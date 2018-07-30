Name: Nathan Grijalva
The rundown: Grijalva is a 6-foot, 205-pound senior running back at Ironwood Ridge High School.
Who he is: Grijalva is a three-year running back for the Nighthawks. The incoming senior credits his former teammates from when he played as a sophomore — like Nick Brahler — for helping him develop into the team’s go-to runner throughout the years. “They just taught me everything I know,” Grijalva said. “I’m just trying to continue the legacy.”
Coach Matt Johnson focuses heavily on the running game, and this year is no different. So Grijalva will undoubtedly be a key player for the Nighthawks.
“He’s just a real smart player. He’s going to take what the defense gives him, he’s not going to miss an assignment,” Johnson said. “He always does a nice job of getting to where he needs to be and getting the job done.”
Grijalva said he hopes to gain 1,000 yards as a senior and lead the Nighthawks deep into the state playoffs. He'd like to land a collegiate offer by the end of the season.
Proof he’s good: Ever since joining varsity his sophomore year, Grijalva has become a steady contributor to Ironwood Ridge’s offense. In his first year, Grijalva played in all 11 games and racked up 214 yards on 38 carries and 70 receiving yards on four receptions while scoring four total touchdowns. Grijalva nearly doubled his stats as a junior, finishing with 508 total yards — 418 rushing yards on 71 carries and 90 receiving yards on 15 receptions. Grijalva scored seven touchdowns— all on rushing plays. Johnson is expecting Grijalva to put up big numbers this year. “I think Nathan, he’s a strong leader, right attitude," the coach said. "Obviously, the skill players are always dependent on the line.
“So, I now he works hard and we’ll just see how the line comes along. I’m sure he’ll deliver if we give him room to run.”
He said it: “Just being in his third year in varsity, he’s got definitely a great work ethic combined with his calm. He’s always got a drive to improve, but it’s never a panic. So, that’s kind of the nice thing about having a kid that’s been around — he’s poised. I’d say poised is the one word that he adds (to the team).” — Johnson