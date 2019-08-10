The Star is counting down the top football players in Southern Arizona in the weeks leading up to the season.
Today: Jordan Lopez
The rundown: Lopez is a 6-foot-1-inch, 205-pound senior wide receiver and free safety at Walden Grove.
Who he is: Lopez is the other half of the twin duo that had a break-out season last year. His fraternal twin, Alex, became the team’s starting quarterback last season — and the connection between the pair instantly paid off.
This may be the last season the brothers get to play together.
“I always tell everyone, whatever’s best for us, wherever we get the best offer to play college football, that’s what we want to do,” Lopez said.
But before they can go off to college, they have to finish their high school career. And this year Lopez said he’s going to set the bar high and believes the team has what it takes to go undefeated during the regular season.
“We have a really quality squad,” Lopez said. “We have a lot of young guys coming out and producing good stuff.”
Proof he's good: Lopez finished his junior season with 1,529 all-purpose yards — 1,230 yards on 54 receptions, 263 yards from kick returns and 36 rushing yards from five carries. At the end of the season, Lopez was named to the Class 4A all-conference second team. Lopez has offers from Western New Mexico and a Division III program. He’s also been talking to Northern Arizona.
He said it: "Jordan’s a dude. He’s that guy, if you’re picking someone to play pick-up basketball with, he’d be that guy. If you’re looking for just that guy to be an athlete and to be a monster, he’s that guy. He’s an emotional leader for us. He is one of the top kids in our program and on our team. He’s one of the top football players I’ve ever had the pleasure of ever coaching. I look forward to his recruitment picking up even more than it has and I think he’s going to be a kid that’s going to make a lot of noise — (he's) a kid that’s going to be an impact player for a college program.” – Walden Grove coach Corey Noble