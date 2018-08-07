The Star is counting down Southern Arizona's top 22 high school football players. Up today: No. 5, Marana offensive lineman Jordan Morgan.
Name: Jordan Morgan
The rundown: Morgan is a 6-foot-5, 270-pound senior at Marana.
Who he is: For any defensive end that plays against the Marana Tigers this season and matches up against their right tackle, good luck.
Morgan has been one of the best kept secrets in Tucson until he verbally committed to play for the Arizona Wildcats in June. He also received interest from Northern Arizona.
Why would a player of Morgan’s caliber go unnoticed throughout his junior season into his final year?
According to Marana defensive coordinator and former University of Arizona line coach Vince Amey, “Twitter.”
Social media platforms have created a new dimension in recruiting. It’s a simpler avenue of exposure, especially for athletes who never received college interest early on.
And Morgan “doesn’t even want to be” on Twitter. Morgan shied away from social media, which could have affected his recruitment and lack of Division I offers.
But first-year head coach Louie Ramirez can appreciate the non-millennial-esque mindset of his right tackle.
On the field, Morgan will protect arguably the best quarterback in Southern Arizona in Marana’s Trenton Bourguet, who threw for 2,984 yards last season and is hoping to put the exclamation point on an impeccable career.
The Tigers open their 2018 season with a game at Scottsdale Horizon on Aug. 17.
Proof he’s good: It’s not just Morgan’s stature that’s imposing, but what he can do athletically.
In the weight room, Morgan is power cleaning more than 300 pounds, bench pressing more than 300 pounds and squatting more than 500 pounds, according to Ramirez.
Of course, there is always room for improvement and Morgan is a student of the game. He is constantly watching film, whether it’s his own or whatever is on the television.
Morgan never had a favorite football player during his childhood years, but he would always study offensive linemen.
“Whenever I watch NFL games or college games, I always watch the line and just scout out how I can do better,” Morgan said.
Plus, he’s the only prospect on the Star’s top 22 countdown that has currently already committed to a Division I school.
He said it: “It’s surprising — shocking — that no one knew about Jordan before I got here. One of the most athletic and biggest lineman that myself and the coaching staff has seen.
“He’s just a freak, he really is.
“He’s going to be a workhorse for us. … He’s an animal and U of A is going to get a hometown hero.
“He’s soft spoken and very low key but when it’s time to work, he’s a different animal.” — Ramirez