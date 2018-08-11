Name: Trenton Bourguet
The rundown: Bourguet is a 6-foot, 160-pound senior at Marana High School.
Who he is: Bourguet had a breakthrough junior season, throwing for 2,984 yards and 38 touchdowns as Marana established itself as one of Southern Arizona’s top teams. Bourguet averaged 20.7 yards per throw and 249 yards per game, and finished in the top 10 in the state in touchdowns, passing yards, yards per game and completion percentage. As a sophomore in 2016, Bourguet threw for 1,397 and 15 touchdowns as the Tigers went 9-3.
Bourguet has set a high standard for his senior season: He wants to throw for more than 3,500 yards while leading Marana to its first state championship since 1969.
“This year I want to make sure that we go out on top and change the culture not just for our class, but the people behind us,” he said. “I’m excited to see this place in about five or six years,” he said.
Bourguet’s senior season will be extra special: His brothers, Coben and Treyson, are the Tigers’ backup quarterbacks.
“I’m excited because it’s my last year, and I get to spend it with them,” he said. “It’s nice to know that the future is bright at Marana and we’re not even close to peaking. We’ll keep rising.”
Proof he’s good: Bourguet’s high school numbers are impressive. So is his record for Tucson Turf Elite, a local 7-on-7 powerhouse. Bourguet is 135-8 since he began quarterbacking the team as a seventh-grader. He defeated some of the nation’s best high school quarterbacks, including USC’s J.T. Daniels twice, Oregon’s Tyler Shough and top 2019 prospect Spencer Rattler.
First-year head coach Louie Ramirez, a former graduate assistant at Arizona State, compares Bourguet to Sun Devils starter Manny Wilkins. Both quarterbacks have athleticism to spare and a knowledge of the game.
He said it: “The kid is unbelievably smart. It’s a testament to his football knowledge, his leadership and athletic abilities that just screams. There’s not a lot of kids like him. He’s an offensive coach for us on the field. He does a tremendous job of rallying guys and making sure they’re line up correctly and just understanding the game of football. The sky is the limit for him, it really is. … I think in high school football, your best athletes never leave the field and I relayed that message to him and he said ‘Sign me up, Coach. Whatever you need.’ When you have kids like that who are just unselfish and willing to run through a brick wall for their school and their team, it just shows a lot.” — Ramirez