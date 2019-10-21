Catalina Foothills first-year coach Darius Kelly has to feel good about his team.
The Falcons (3-5) shook off a brutal 1-3 start and toppled then-undefeated Cactus before standing toe-to-toe with Canyon del Oro in a 34-21 loss. For the past four weeks, they have been without star quarterback Conner Alubowicz due to an ankle injury. Yet with linebacker Will Parker doubling as a signal caller, the offense has not only survived but thrived, averaging over 30 points per game.
“He’s been doing unbelievably well these past couple of weeks,” Kelly said.
As a reward, Catalina Foothills (3-5) gets Salpointe Catholic (7-0) and a week of Bijan Robinson-fueled nightmares.
No one has figured out how to stop, or even slow, the five-star running back committed to Texas. Robinson has rushed for 1,736 yards on 76 carries, scoring 34 total touchdowns this fall. It has been a fitting cap to a sterling career, which already includes the most rushing yards, touchdowns and points scored of any big-school – Classes 4A, 5A and 6A – player in Arizona history.
Already, he’s left some of Tucson’s best coaches shaking their heads.
“He could play anywhere,” said Sahuaro coach Scott McKee, who led the Cougars to a state semifinal appearance last year, after this year’s 58-13 loss to Salpointe. “He could be the best receiver in the city, the best tailback in the city. If you put him at safety, he’d be the best safety in the city. He’s a once-in-a-lifetime guy.”
CDO coach Dustin Peace, who guided the Dorados to a state title in 2009, issued similar compliments after a 35-0 loss in which Robinson rushed for over 250 yards and four touchdowns on just 12 carries last week.
“At any time he can go (for a touchdown),” Peace said.
A new star
Junior Ryan Swoger’s ascent at quarterback has given Cienega the boost it needed.
After mustering only 14 points at Mountain View, Swoger, took over. He has completed 14 of 21 passes for 178 yards while rushing 26 times for 283 yards and accounting for eight touchdowns over the past three games, all wins.
“It’s a big jump from JV to varsity, especially with the offense that we run, but he’s a tremendous athlete,” coach Pat Nugent said.
The Bobcats (6-2) are eyeing a fourth-straight playoff berth as they host Douglas this week before finishing the regular season at Ironwood Ridge.
Breaking through
Two young teams, Tanque Verde (0-8) and Catalina (0-8), meet Friday at Catalina looking for their first win of the season.
Trojans’ coach Chris Barlow knew it was going to be a season of incremental progress as Catalina replaced a hefty senior class, which guided the program to a 5-5 record in 2017. However, the energy is up this week, led by a 5-foot-5 freshman quarterback Mario Burrell who has shown no fear stepping into the spotlight.
“He’s never played football before, but he’s taking it in stride,” Barlow said. “It surprises us every day. He’ll step up, put the guys where they need to be and get everybody settled. For not having played this sport, he definitely has a sense for what it means to rally the troops.”
Punching it in
Marana, also seeking its first win, saw some promising signs from its offense last week.
The Tigers (0-8) had four trips into the red zone in a 46-0 loss at Cienega, but each time, coach Louie Ramirez’s group came away empty.
“It’s just simple execution, because we shot ourselves in the foot a bunch,” Ramirez said. “We had a 51-yard pass but got tripped up at the 1 and couldn’t put it in. We threw two picks and then, the other one, we just couldn’t execute on fourth down.
“We were in it. Going into halftime, it was 20-0, but the thing our guys have to understand is how much every guy has to do and execute their role.”
Coming into their own
It’s unusual for a program like Sabino (6-2), one of the best in Tucson, to start a sophomore on the offensive line.
This year, coach Ryan McBrayer has three.
Yet, after the bumps and bruises of eight varsity games, the group, consisting of right tackle Travis Morin, guard Logan Sowers and left tackle Jake Warmen, is showing its potential.
“They’re a pretty special group,” McBrayer said. “They’re kind of seeing what it’s like without a JV season, just going straight to varsity, but they’re ready to go. They’ve been listening to their coaches and the senior, and they’ve been studs.”