High school playoffs in full swing tonight with slate of basketball, soccer games
editor's pick

High school playoffs in full swing tonight with slate of basketball, soccer games

  • Updated

Palo Verde senior guard Angel Addleman (24) tries to steal the ball from Rio Rico senior guard Luisayde Chavez (1) during the Palo Verde Titans 60-49 win over the Rio Rico Hawks in Tucson Unified School District's 17th Annual MLK Basketball Classic. 

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Thursday night marks the unofficial start of winter sports playoffs. Over the next two-plus weeks, basketball and soccer teams from throughout Southern Arizona will compete for an often-elusive title. 

The next two days will feature the all-important first step. State play-in games, held on the higher seeds' home courts and fields, will determine the bracket. 

Here's a look at playoff schedules for Thursday-Saturday, starting with tonight's play-in games for girls basketball and boys and girls soccer:

THURSDAY’S GAMES

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 6A state play-in games:

(all games at 7 p.m.)

No. 17 Mesa at No. 16 Tucson High

Class 5A state play-in games:

(all games at 7 p.m.)

No. 24 Phoenix South Mountain at No. 9 Flowing Wells

No. 18 Ironwood Ridge at No. 15 Avondale Agua Fria

No. 17 Sunnyside at No. 16 Willow Canyon

No. 21 Nogales at No. 12 Rincon/University

No. 22 Mountain View at No. 11 Cholla

Class 4A state play-in games:

(all games at 7 p.m.)

No. 17 Catalina Foothills at No. 16 El Mirage Dysart

No. 19 Palo Verde at No. 14 Rio Rico

No. 23 Prescott Valley Bradshaw Mountain at No. 10 Salpointe Catholic

BOYS SOCCER

Class 5A state play-in games:

(all games at 6 p.m.)

No. 17 Glendale Kellis at No. 16 Mountain View

No. 18 Rincon/University at No. 15 Phoenix Camelback

No. 22 Cave Creek Cactus Shadows at No. 11 Nogales

No. 19 Cienega at No. 14 Peoria Independence

No. 23 Phoenix North Canyon at No. 10 Sierra Vista Buena

Class 4A state play-in games:

(all games at 6 p.m.)

No. 24 Casa Grande at No. 9 Walden Grove

No. 17 Amphi at No. 16 Palo Verde

No. 19 Phoenix Thunderbird at No. 14 Sahuaro

No. 23 Mohave at No. 10 Catalina Foothills

GIRLS SOCCER

Class 6A state play-in game:

(game at 6 p.m.)

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

No. 17 Tucson High at No. 16 Tempe Corona del Sol 

Class 5A state play-in games:                                                                              

(all games at 6 p.m.)

No. 17 Maricopa at No. 16 Marana

No. 21 Surprise Willow Canyon at No. 12 Mountain View

No. 20 Nogales at No. 13 Desert View

No. 23 Flowing Wells at No. 10 Ironwood Ridge

Class 4A state play-in games:

(all ames at 6 p.m.)

No. 22 Scottsdale Sahuaro at No. 11 Douglas

FRIDAY’S GAMES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 6A state play-in games:

(all games at 7 p.m.)

No. 17 Tucson High at No. 16 Scottsdale Chaparral

Class 5A state play-in games:

(all games at 7 p.m.)

No. 24 Mountain View at No. 9 Tempe McClintock

No. 18 Cholla at No. 15 Phoenix Carl Hayden

No. 22 Gilbert Williams Field at No. 11 Nogales

No. 20 Flowing Wells at No. 13 Ironwood Ridge

Class 4A state play-in games:

(all games at 7 p.m.)

No. 17 Flagstaff at No. 16 Rio Rico

No. 21 Sahuaro at No. 12 El Mirage Dysart

SATURDAY’S GAMES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 1A state play-in game:

(game at 7 p.m.)

No. 13 Patagonia at No. 4 The Gregory School 

BOYS SOCCER

Class 3A state quarterfinals:

(game at 2 p.m.)

No. 9 Sahuarita at No. 1 Scottsdale Coronado

GIRLS SOCCER

Class 3A state quarterfinals:

(game at 2 p.m.)

No. 8 Sahuarita at No. 1 American Leadership Academy-Queen Creek

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News