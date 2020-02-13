High school playoffs in full swing tonight with slate of basketball, soccer games

Thursday night marks the unofficial start of winter sports playoffs. Over the next two-plus weeks, basketball and soccer teams from throughout Southern Arizona will compete for an often-elusive title.
The next two days will feature the all-important first step. State play-in games, held on the higher seeds' home courts and fields, will determine the bracket.
Here's a look at playoff schedules for Thursday-Saturday, starting with tonight's play-in games for girls basketball and boys and girls soccer:
THURSDAY’S GAMES
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class 6A state play-in games:
(all games at 7 p.m.)
No. 17 Mesa at No. 16 Tucson High
Class 5A state play-in games:
(all games at 7 p.m.)
No. 24 Phoenix South Mountain at No. 9 Flowing Wells
No. 18 Ironwood Ridge at No. 15 Avondale Agua Fria
No. 17 Sunnyside at No. 16 Willow Canyon
No. 21 Nogales at No. 12 Rincon/University
No. 22 Mountain View at No. 11 Cholla
Class 4A state play-in games:
(all games at 7 p.m.)
No. 17 Catalina Foothills at No. 16 El Mirage Dysart
No. 19 Palo Verde at No. 14 Rio Rico
No. 23 Prescott Valley Bradshaw Mountain at No. 10 Salpointe Catholic
BOYS SOCCER
Class 5A state play-in games:
(all games at 6 p.m.)
No. 17 Glendale Kellis at No. 16 Mountain View
No. 18 Rincon/University at No. 15 Phoenix Camelback
No. 22 Cave Creek Cactus Shadows at No. 11 Nogales
No. 19 Cienega at No. 14 Peoria Independence
No. 23 Phoenix North Canyon at No. 10 Sierra Vista Buena
Class 4A state play-in games:
(all games at 6 p.m.)
No. 24 Casa Grande at No. 9 Walden Grove
No. 17 Amphi at No. 16 Palo Verde
No. 19 Phoenix Thunderbird at No. 14 Sahuaro
No. 23 Mohave at No. 10 Catalina Foothills
GIRLS SOCCER
Class 6A state play-in game:
(game at 6 p.m.)
No. 17 Tucson High at No. 16 Tempe Corona del Sol
Class 5A state play-in games:
(all games at 6 p.m.)
No. 17 Maricopa at No. 16 Marana
No. 21 Surprise Willow Canyon at No. 12 Mountain View
No. 20 Nogales at No. 13 Desert View
No. 23 Flowing Wells at No. 10 Ironwood Ridge
Class 4A state play-in games:
(all ames at 6 p.m.)
No. 22 Scottsdale Sahuaro at No. 11 Douglas
FRIDAY’S GAMES
BOYS BASKETBALL
Class 6A state play-in games:
(all games at 7 p.m.)
No. 17 Tucson High at No. 16 Scottsdale Chaparral
Class 5A state play-in games:
(all games at 7 p.m.)
No. 24 Mountain View at No. 9 Tempe McClintock
No. 18 Cholla at No. 15 Phoenix Carl Hayden
No. 22 Gilbert Williams Field at No. 11 Nogales
No. 20 Flowing Wells at No. 13 Ironwood Ridge
Class 4A state play-in games:
(all games at 7 p.m.)
No. 17 Flagstaff at No. 16 Rio Rico
No. 21 Sahuaro at No. 12 El Mirage Dysart
SATURDAY’S GAMES
BOYS BASKETBALL
Class 1A state play-in game:
(game at 7 p.m.)
No. 13 Patagonia at No. 4 The Gregory School
BOYS SOCCER
Class 3A state quarterfinals:
(game at 2 p.m.)
No. 9 Sahuarita at No. 1 Scottsdale Coronado
GIRLS SOCCER
Class 3A state quarterfinals:
(game at 2 p.m.)
No. 8 Sahuarita at No. 1 American Leadership Academy-Queen Creek